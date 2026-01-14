Soho Boutique sells 17 'holiday' hotels it owns under the Moon Dreams brand, four of them in Malaga province

Pilar Martínez Málaga Wednesday, 14 January 2026, 14:20 Share

Malaga hotel chain Soho Boutique has sold the 17 hotels it operated under the Moon Dreams brand to Bluesea Hoteles, owned by the Portobello fund.

Four of them are located on the Costa del Sol: two in Torremolinos, one in Fuengirola and one in Rincón de la Victoria.

The transaction involves the sale of a total of 1,811 rooms. Soho Boutique Hotels stated that "the chain is entering a new phase" after deciding to focus its strategy on the urban sector, which was its original line of business.

Soho Boutique's idea is to "consolidate its position as a leading hotel chain in the urban sector at a national level, with a strong presence in the heart of Spain's major cities". This has motivated the chain "to close the sale of the holiday brand".

Soho Boutique president Gonzalo Armenteros stated that "during these two years, the holiday line has been a valuable opportunity to explore new business avenues". "Today, after some responsible reflection and looking to the future, we have decided to focus all our resources on what really defines us: the urban hotel. That is where we were pioneers and that is where we are going to be leaders," he said.

Armenteros added that this operation will allow them to continue expanding their leadership in Spain and strengthen their presence in new urban destinations. "It opens a new stage of international expansion, with active plans for growth in markets such as Morocco, Italy and Portugal," he said. "We are committed to hospitality with identity, with location, with purpose and we do it with the ambition to grow, yes, but also to do it well."

The decision to leave the holiday sector was taken after a thorough analysis of the company's medium and long-term strategic direction. "It is a declaration of intent: Soho Boutique Hotels redoubles its commitment to the urban visitor, who wants to get to know a city in a few days and experience it intensely from a privileged location, complemented by high level services and the professional treatment that distinguishes us," Armenteros said.