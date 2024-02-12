Society of the Snow triumphs at the Goyas, Spain's academy awards

Francisco Griñán / SUR Monday, 12 February 2024, 14:18 | Updated 14:27h. Compartir Copiar enlace

There was one clear winner in Spain's film industry awards, the Goyas, on Saturday night. J. A. Bayona's Society of the Snow came away from the ceremony in Valladolid with 12 out of the 13 awards it was nominated for.

Best film, best director, best original music score, best debut actor (Matías Recalt), best production director, best photography, costume design and make-up, among others, went to Bayona's film, based on the true story of the rugby team who survived a plan crash in the Andes in 1972. Society of the Snow's next challenge is the Oscar's, in which the Netflix-produced film is nominated in the best international feature film and best makeup and hairstyling categories.

The film held up as Society of the Snow's main rival of the evening was 20,000 Species of Bees, which won the Golden Biznaga for Best Spanish Film at the Malaga Film Festival last year, among other awards. Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren won the Goya for best debut director, and the drama also took home the awards for best original screenplay and best supporting actress (Ane Gabarain).

International Goya

Sigourney Weaver receives her Goya from Bayona. Efe

The international Goya went this year to Sigourney Weaver in recognition of her long career. She received the iconic statuette - the Goyas are in the form of a bust of the famous painter - from director J. A. Bayona, whom she worked under in his 2016 film A Monster Calls.

In her acceptance speech, Weaver expressed her appreciation of Spanish cinema, mentioning the audacity of Buñuel's classic Viridiana in its day, as well as naming two recent films that had impressed her: Official Competition, starring Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas and Óscar Martínez, as well as Bayona's own Society of the Snow.

Dubbing actress

The highlight of her speech, however, were the special words she dedicated to actress María Luisa Solá, who dubbed her voice in the Spanish versions of more than 30 films. She repeated the ironic comment made once by her friend and actor Bill Murray that "her performance improved when dubbed into Spanish".

Condemnation of sexual violence

The ceremony was marked by the recent accusations of sexual assault by three women against film director Carlos Vermut. Fans given out among the audience by the Association of Women Filmmakers carried the slogan #SeAcabó, which could be roughly translated as 'Enough is enough'

Right at the start of the event, hosts Los Javis and Ana Belén made the position of the Spanish film academy clear, "condemning all sexual abuse and assault", while calling for an "indepth review of structures that allow it".