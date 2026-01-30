Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The inauguration of the exhibition. SUR
Exhibition

SMS Gneisenau reveals its secrets in open-air exhibition in Malaga

A historic display at Palmeral de las Sorpresas features images never seen before and documents from the 1901 naval disaster and rescue

SUR in English

MALAGA.

Friday, 30 January 2026, 14:56

An open-air exhibition chronicling the dramatic 1901 shipwreck of the German corvette SMS Gneisenau and its lasting impact on Malaga is on display at Malaga's Palmeral de las Sorpresas until 27 February.

The exhibition, featuring 12 information panels, commemorates the 125th anniversary of the naval disaster in Malaga's port waters and explores previously unseen aspects of the vessel and its deep relationship with the city.

The panels detail the ship's characteristics, the circumstances of the shipwreck and the remarkable response from Malaga's residents. The display includes images and documents from the rescue operation, international press coverage, the devastating 1907 flood and the inauguration of the Puente de los Alemanes (Bridge of the Germans) - a monument gifted by Kaiser Wilhelm II in gratitude for the city's rescue efforts.

German Consul in Malaga Franko Stritt Grohe described the exhibition as "a magnificent opportunity to learn in detail about an event that shaped relations between the city and Germany throughout the twentieth century".

The exhibition has been organised by the German consulate in Malaga and the Deutsches Wirtschaftsforum Andalusien (DWA) with institutional support from Malaga city council and Malaga port authority.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga villages isolated after five days without phone or internet coverage
  2. 2 Malaga weather: Storm Kristin batters eastern Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Costa del Sol town to host 25th drag queen gala
  4. 4 Contract awarded for Nerja Parador renovation
  5. 5 Two-time Tour de France champion crashes during Malaga training ride
  6. 6 Malaga villages demand investigation after five-day phone and internet outage
  7. 7 Ageing abroad with confidence: How foreign retirees financially prepare to enjoy their retirement in Spain
  8. 8 More people than ever in work on Costa del Sol
  9. 9 Carnival fever set to take over the streets of Malaga and the Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Benalmádena venue to rattle and roll during free blues afternoon

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish SMS Gneisenau reveals its secrets in open-air exhibition in Malaga

SMS Gneisenau reveals its secrets in open-air exhibition in Malaga