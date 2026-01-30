SMS Gneisenau reveals its secrets in open-air exhibition in Malaga

SUR in English MALAGA. Friday, 30 January 2026, 14:56 Share

An open-air exhibition chronicling the dramatic 1901 shipwreck of the German corvette SMS Gneisenau and its lasting impact on Malaga is on display at Malaga's Palmeral de las Sorpresas until 27 February.

The exhibition, featuring 12 information panels, commemorates the 125th anniversary of the naval disaster in Malaga's port waters and explores previously unseen aspects of the vessel and its deep relationship with the city.

The panels detail the ship's characteristics, the circumstances of the shipwreck and the remarkable response from Malaga's residents. The display includes images and documents from the rescue operation, international press coverage, the devastating 1907 flood and the inauguration of the Puente de los Alemanes (Bridge of the Germans) - a monument gifted by Kaiser Wilhelm II in gratitude for the city's rescue efforts.

German Consul in Malaga Franko Stritt Grohe described the exhibition as "a magnificent opportunity to learn in detail about an event that shaped relations between the city and Germany throughout the twentieth century".

The exhibition has been organised by the German consulate in Malaga and the Deutsches Wirtschaftsforum Andalusien (DWA) with institutional support from Malaga city council and Malaga port authority.