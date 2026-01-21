Seven restaurants in Malaga province among top 100 in Spain according to The Fork

Marina Martínez Wednesday, 21 January 2026, 16:31 Share

This year's The Fork Top100 includes seven restaurants in Malaga province. The ranking is based on the opinions and experiences of customers collected throughout 2025.

Malaga's top establishments are: El Alimentario (18th) in Torre del Mar; Sushi Flower (31st) in Malaga; Ménade (54th) in Caleta de Vélez; Palodú (65th), in Malaga; Candeal (73rd) in Marbella; Arrozante Fuengirola (79th) in Fuengirola; and Mi Niña Lola (95th), in Malaga. It so happens that the seven Malaga province restaurants are the sole representatives of the region of Andalucía.

The Malaga selection is very diverse: from sushi to a Michelin star. El Alimentario heads the province's ranking, having consolidated itself as one of the most outstanding additions to the Axarquia district's food and drink scene. Jaime Tejedor, breakthrough chef at Madrid Fusión in 2010, has also managed to position his establishment in the Repsol Guide.

Next in the ranking is Sushi Flower, a family business founded in Cordoba (Argentina) in 2013. Three years ago, this establishment, which specialises in Japanese cuisine, landed in Malaga's El Perchel and Teatinos districts. Since then, it has won over the public.

In third position are Pablo Vega and Pablo Domínguez with Ménade, that hidden corner in Baviera golf course (Vélez-Málaga), which has received numerous awards, one of which was for its croquettes.

Next is Palodú, the restaurant with which Cristina Cánovas and Diego Aguilar won their first Michelin star. Pablo Rebollo occupies fifth position with the traditional cuisine of his home region, Castilla y León, reflected in the menu of Candeal, also in the Michelin Guide.

Pablo Rutllant's Mi Niña Lola also appears, as does Arrozante in Fuengirola, where the rice with duck and foie and the prawn paella are among the diners' favourites.

The Fork's eighth Top100 is considered the most diverse to date, bringing together for the first time a total of 27 differentcuisines. According to the latest ranking, Mediterranean cuisine tops the list with 20% of the total number of restaurants selected, but signature cuisine (14%) and Spanish cuisine (11%) also stand out.

In addition, international and exotic cuisines, such as Japanese (7%), Asian (5%), Indian (4%) and Argentinian (3%), are gaining prominence. "This great culinary heterogeneity is a reflection of the evolution of consumer habits and the growing interest in gastronomic proposals from different cultures," The Fork concludes.

By regions

A total of 20 provinces from 13 regions are represented in the list, headed by Catalonia, with a total of 34 establishments, followed by Madrid, with 20; Valencia, with 16; the Balearic Islands, with eight; and Andalucía, with seven.