A revived U3A in the Axarquía has groups for all interests Michael Bowen was made president of the University of the Third Age branch in November 2024 and it will have a stall at Nerja Residents Day on Sunday to extend its reach

Jennie Rhodes Torrox Friday, 25 April 2025, 11:05 Compartir

The Axarquía's University of the Third Age group (U3A) has recently been rejuvenated with a new committee and president and is "now going from strength to strength in the Torrox area", says press officer, Ruth Butcher.

Michael Bowen was made president in November 2024. Michael, 81, has had a home in Nerja for 22 years and has lived there permanently since 2023.

He says of his role as president, "I try to attend as many groups as possible and I am the contact person for the new coffee morning get together."

Michael goes on to say, "I see my role as trying to provide groups in as many places as possible within the Axarquía. We have a small group in Algarrobo and a number in Torrox Costa."

The group is having a stall at this Sunday's (27 April) Residents Day on Plaza de España in Nerja, where it hopes to attract new members and "extend our reach", says Michael. They are working on a new website which they hope will be up and running soon.

Games and lunches

Currently the U3A Axarquía offers a variety of groups including 'Table Games' (board games), which is held every Monday at Mena Golf, Laguna Beach, Torrox, from 1pm. "There are bagfuls of games available like Uno, Rummykub and Mexican Train," says Ruth.

The Munch Bunch hold their monthly lunch meetings every third Thursday of the month. In April the group met at the Cortijo Bravo just outside Vélez-Málaga and the venue changes each month. Budding writers can attend the writers' workshop which takes place on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month.

A discussion group meets on the second Friday of the month at Media Caña, Peñoncillo beach, Torrox, at 11am. "This group covers all sorts of topics, usually concerning worldwide news, but we try to find lighter topics too," says Ruth.

The history group meets on the fourth Monday of the month at El Pozuelo, Laguna beach, Torrox, at 11am and an online meditation group is held on the third Saturday of every month.

A 'monthly meal deal' takes place on the second Wednesday of the month at different venues around the Axarquía. "The idea is to stick to the menu del día (menu of the day) of the chosen restaurants," explains Ruth.

Lectures

A lecture group is held on the third Wednesday of the month and a reading group meets on the last Wednesday of the month at La Cabaña cafe in Algarrobo Costa.

Finally a coffee morning is held to get U3A members together informally on the last Thursday of the month and the group held its first Christmas meal in December 2024 with plans for one this year too.

For anyone unable to get to this Sunday's Residents' Day, Ruth says, "I think the coffee morning on the last Thursday of the month at Mena Golf would be an excellent starting point for anyone wanting to find out more."

The next meal deal meeting will be at Pahuna in Torrox Costa on Wednesday 14 May. Contact: Judy judyannspain@yahoo.com for details.