Costa del Sol town prepares to celebrate its residents' day

Eugenio Cabezas / Jennie Rhodes Nerja Thursday, 24 April 2025, 10:31 Compartir

Around 30 foreign associations and groups based in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol will be gathering on the town's Plaza de España, near the Balcón de Europa, on Sunday 27 April to celebrate Residents' Day. The annual event, now in its 23rd year, aims to promote the town's foreign community as almost a third of its more than 22,000 residents are not Spanish.

Councillor for residents, Ana María Muñoz, and Nerja resident, Paula Anthony, who will be compering the event, have presented Sunday's programme, highlighting in a statement that the main objective "is to strengthen the bonds between the more than one hundred nationalities registered in Nerja and Maro".

Zoom Paula Anthony and residents' councillor Ana María Muñoz. SUR

The event will begin at 12 noon with a concert by the Nerja music band and there will be other live entertainment throughout the day, along with stalls selling refreshments. The event is open to all and is a good way to find out more about the different clubs and associations based in and around Nerja, as well as the town hall's services.

Citizens' services offices

The councillor for citizens' services, Antonio López, has announced new opening hours for the municipal citizen services offices (OMAC), both in its main office, located on the ground floor of the town hall and in the Maro office.

The new opening hours of the OMAC in Nerja will be from Monday to Friday, from 8am to 2pm and from 6 to 8pm, with the aim of offering a more accessible service to all residents. The Maro office will be open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 6 to 8pm.