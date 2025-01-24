Recommended for your garden in the south of Spain: Winter aconite

Denise Bush Malaga Friday, 24 January 2025, 12:37 Compartir

Native to central Europe, Eranthus hyemalis is a tuberous perennial and member of the Ranunculaceae family (buttercup). Its common name is winter aconite and it is popular as a woodland plant and for the cheery yellow blooms at the end of January and beginning of February.

The genus has twelve species, three with yellow flowers and the rest with white but there are also cultivars that produce double blooms or creamy yellow or green flowers.

Reaching about 10cm high, the naked stems shoulder their way out of the soil and unwind their 'necks' with the tight buds carefully protected by deeply cut, leafy bracts like a ruff.

The blooms are around 3cm across and form a dense yellow carpet when planted en-masse and left to naturalise. The nectar and pollen are an important food source for early bees.

They are easy to grow, provided they get some dappled shade and are kept continually moist (but not waterlogged). The only difficulty is in getting winter aconite established as it does not tolerate drought or any desiccation. Tubers bought from garden centres should be soaked in tepid water for 24 hours before planting. Seeds should be absolutely fresh when sown. The best way to buy and plant these winter beauties is 'in the green' much like snowdrops.

The seeds form in a ring of capsules and should be sown as soon as they are ripe. From seed, Eranthus hyemalis can take up to four years to flower. After flowering they should not be cut back or mown as the leaves are gathering food for the following year. The tip growth should only be removed once the foliage has died back naturally.

During the summer, although it is dormant, the tubers below the soil need to be kept from drying out. They can also be grown in tubs or window boxes.