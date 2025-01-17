Recommended for your garden in the south of Spain: Hibiscus schizopetalus

Denise Bush Malaga Friday, 17 January 2025, 13:37 Compartir

A stunning statement plant, Hibiscus schizopetalus can be grown in a border, container or as a hedge.

This fast growing perennial is native to tropical East Africa (Kenya, Tanzania and Mozambique) and needs consistent warmth to thrive.

During the summer it produces unusual orange-red, lacy flowers that hang down daintily on long slim stems (pedicels). Each petal is around 5cm long, streaked with red and pink and reflexed, curling back to form a ball shape. The staminal tube dangles below.

This tropical beauty has a lot of common names including Japanese, spider, fringed and coral hibiscus and pagoda flower.

In temperate climates and in a location where it can receive plenty of natural light, it will flower sporadically throughout the year, the most prolific period being during the summer.

After flowering oblong seed capsules are produced but the best method for propagation is by taking cuttings at any time of the year and by using a hormone rooting powder. Cover the pot with a plastic bag to conserve warmth and humidity) .

Hibiscus schizopetalus is not drought resistant and will need regular watering, especially if grown in a container. It can withstand short frosts but may drop all of its leaves. Grown in a container, it is advisable to move to a sheltered spot or indoors during the coldest months.

The foliage is similar to other species of Hibiscus but is lighter green.

Fringed hibiscus grows fast and can reach four metres tall by 2m wide. It can become leggy. As the flowers are produced on the previous year's growth, hard pruning will limit or eliminate the possibility of any blooms. The best time to prune is probably immediately after the main flowering period.