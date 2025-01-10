Recommended for your garden in the south of Spain: Lonicera fragrantissima

Denise Bush Malaga Friday, 10 January 2025, 12:10 Compartir

The plant of the month at Malaga's La Concepción botanical gardens is Lonicera fragrantissima, a semi-evergreen shrub native to eastern and southern China.

A member of the Caprifoliaceae family, Lonicera fragrantissima has, as its name suggests, very fragrant flowers that perfume the whole garden during the winter months. Once established, it does grow into a rather messy tangle of branches but the new spring growth tinged with purple, the stunning, creamy-white flowers from December to March and the red berries that follow, make this a stunning addition to any plot or patio. Hard pruning straight after flowering will help to keep it under control and won't affect flowering as this shrub blooms on new wood produced in spring.

New plants can be raised from seed which will need to be stratified first, or from cuttings taken in summer. A rooting hormone will help stem cuttings to take root.

Lonicera fragrantissima will adapt to any soil type as long as it is free-draining. It will also withstand some drought once established. It is semi-evergreen and will drop a high proportion of its leaves in autumn with the flowers appearing on nearly bare stems. These stems can be cut while in bud and brought indoors to perfume the home.

The sap from the cut stems and leaves can be an irritant and the berries are toxic to all creatures (including humans) except birds. The thick tangle of branches are a haven for all sorts of wildlife and the flowers provide nectar for insects in search of scarce food in winter.

Lonicera fragrantissima makes a good alternative for informal hedging as it can be cut back to keep it in shape.

The genus Lonicera is named after a sixteenth century German botanist called Adam Lonitzer. Common names include kiss-me-at-the gate and January jasmine.