Recommended for your garden in the south of Spain: Metrosideros umbellata

Denise Bush Malaga Friday, 3 January 2025, 14:21

Commonly called southern rata, Metrosideros umbellata is a small to medium tree native to New Zealand where it grows in poor soils, sub-alpine forests, shrubland and exposed sites. It needs full sun to flower prolifically and a well-drained, moist soil.

It is slow growing but will eventually reach around 15 metres high with a trunk a metre or more in diameter. Its evergreen, lanceolate leaves are covered with silky hairs when young and often have bronze-coloured undersides. The trunk is covered in a dark grey, papery bark and the wood is valued for carpentry as it is hard and very dense.

The flowers can take a few years to start appearing. On established plants, they form in copious clusters at the ends of the branches during the summer months. The flowers have long, red filaments giving them a bottlebrush appearance. They are full of nectar and attract bees and other pollinators as well as wildlife after a sweet treat.

It is hermaphrodite and will produce lots of seeds in small woody capsules. These can be used to propagate new plants but they are very slow growing. New plants can also be grown from semi-ripe cuttings using bottom heat to help them to root, or by layering. Most species of Metrosideros will develop aerial roots once they are mature.

Metrosideros umbellata is considered the hardiest in the genus and will tolerate cold weather, however, it is a subtropical tree and needs a warm climate. It is tolerant of salty sea air and also strong winds; ideal for a coastal garden. In New Zealand it is also grown as a hedge.

The common name rata comes from the Maori word 'rātā' which has no connection with rats.

The genus Metrosideros has many species and M. umbellata has many varieties including a very attractive variegated form called M. umbellata 'Moonlight'.