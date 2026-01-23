Rafael Urquizar, on the runway at Paris Fashion Week for the first time

Almudena Nogués Malaga. Friday, 23 January 2026, 13:40 Share

Malaga designer Rafael Urquizar has just wrapped up a pivotal year in his career, marking his 40th anniversary in the profession. And now he has another gift, another dream come true, that he was not expecting: an invitation to show at one of the most coveted circuits, Paris Fashion Week. This is an important milestone for the designer and a springboard towards an international career.

The date - already marked in red - will be 7 March, at 2pm, at the exclusive Hôtel Le Marois, located across from the Grand Palais. The private event is part of the official programme of parallel activities integrated into the Paris Fashion Days, which highlight the "artisanal, architectural and cultural" conception of his work.

For his debut in Paris, Urquizar has the support of Málaga de Moda and Malaga city hall itself. Additionally, the label will be working with Antonio Eloy Escuela Profesional - which will coordinate makeup and hair - and Cava La Vie en Rosé.

For the Malaga fashion designer, this opportunity means coming full circle and returning to his roots, given that his first steps in the industry were in Paris, where he studied at ESMOD International Fashion Group.

"It has been a dream since I was little. I believe that every designer has at some point dreamed of showing in Paris. Returning there, where I trained, after 40 years in the profession, is an honour and a responsibility. It's a challenge that fills me with nerves, excitement and vertigo," he told SUR.

That vertigo, in fact, is what gives its name (Vertige) to the show he will take to Paris with his models for the autumn/winter 2026/27 season. But this vertigo can be understood not as fear, but as impulse, "as a force that destabilises in order to transform". It is precisely from that cocktail of feelings that a bold collection is born, which speaks of overcoming and conquering doubts and fears in the face of uncertainty in order to evolve and grow. Exactly what Rafa hopes to bring back in his suitcase from Paris after an experience that represents a turning point in his career.

"Vertige narrates that suspended second in which the body hesitates but the attraction toward the unknown becomes inevitable. The result is a universe where trembling translates into elegance and uncertainty into a conscious aesthetic. An emotional state elevated to form, between structure and drape, translated into fabric, light and movement," explained the designer, whose studio is on Malaga city's central Alameda Principal.

Tradition and modernity

The collection, as Urquizar explains, will be built around some 30looks that follow the house signature, characterised by structured silhouettes, refined elegance and a dialogue between tradition and modernity.

"I didn't want to stray from my line or lose my essence just because I'm showing in Paris. My inspiration has been myself and my work over these four decades," he said. Regarding the colours, the designer reveals that there will be - as always - "lots of white, black and more autumnal tones like greys". Velvets, brocades and crystals take centre stage in a collection of defined waists, sharp cuts and artisanal finishes that evoke the haute couture of the 1950s.

Paris Fashion Week- running from 2 to 10 March alongside the women's Prêt-à-Porter collections - is where the fashion world comes together. It's all about bringing international designers, both up-and-coming and well-established, face-to-face with buyers, press and influencers. The week features runway shows and industry events at some of Paris's most iconic spots.

Born in Malaga in 1971, Urquizar has shown his work on national and international runways and has designed dresses for actresses, singers and models on the red carpets at important events. He has received awards such as the "Golden Needle" and worked in the creative teams of labels including Pedro del Hierro for Grupo Cortefiel.