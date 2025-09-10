Your Andalusian Home Awaits: Costa del Sol Villas from under €500,000

SUR in English Estepona Wednesday, 10 September 2025, 13:37 Share

Between the gentle slopes of Casares and the long, golden shoreline of Estepona, a cluster of white façades catches the Andalusian light. This is Altoasis Residences – a place where the language of traditional architecture meets the quiet assurances of modern living.

The setting is western Estepona, a part of the Costa del Sol that has managed to marry growth with restraint. Here, the mountains of the Sierra Bermeja descend towards the sea, their slopes dotted with cork oaks and wild herbs, and here the town has been transformed into the “garden of the Costa del Sol,” with flower-lined streets, shaded plazas and carefully tended green spaces. The coastline, stretching for 23 kilometres, offers both lively family beaches and small coves where the Mediterranean speaks in a softer voice.

From Altoasis, the geography of southern Spain unfolds with ease. The motorway lies discreetly nearby, ready to carry travelers to Marbella, Sotogrande or Gibraltar in less than an hour. Málaga, with its museums, markets and international airport, is not far beyond. Closer still are Estepona’s markets, its fishing port, and the new High-Resolution Hospital – a sign of the town’s growing capacity to care for its residents.

The development, overlooking a golf course, offers not just a view, but an everyday presence: the measured rhythm of golfers, the open sense of space, the changing shades of grass under the sun.

Sold by renowned real estate firm GILMAR, Altoasis offers 87 ready-to-move-in family homes, each distributed across two floors plus a basement. Every property includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and spacious private terraces; in some units, a rooftop solarium offers panoramic views of both the Mediterranean and the surrounding natural landscape.

Alfonso Haro Villalta, director territorial de Andalucía de obra nueva y suelo de GILMAR, highlights the quality of the project: “Marble floors run throughout the interiors; double-glazed windows protect against both heat and chill; motorised shutters provide convenience and security; and hydromassage baths turn the bathroom into a place of retreat. Light and space are guiding principles, with layouts designed to connect interior living areas with the outdoors”.

The sense of completeness extends beyond the walls of each home. Residents have access to an indoor heated swimming pool for the cooler months and an outdoor pool for summer days. A spa and wellness area offers a slower rhythm for body and mind, while a fully equipped gym welcomes those who prefer more energetic routines. The private gardens within the complex have been carefully renewed, creating a setting that feels both cultivated and alive. Enclosing it all is a secure gated perimeter, reinforcing the privacy and tranquility of the community.

But, what draws attention, even beyond the charm of the design and the privileges of the location, is the price. In a region where the value of coastal land is steadily rising, finding a newly built, move-in-ready single-family home of this quality for under €500,000 is rare. Here, cost and quality meet in unusual harmony: enduring construction, complete amenities, and the reassurance that each home is ready to be lived in from the day the keys are handed over.

“This is a place for different kinds of journeys. For some, Altoasis may mark the end of a long search for a permanent home in the south, guided by climate, culture and the human scale of Estepona. For others, it will be a retreat from colder months, a sanctuary that waits for holidays. And for a few, it will be a measured investment in a market where demand shows no sign of fading” explains Haro.

Altoasis borrows the visual language of its surroundings, yet offers the comforts that modern life expects. It invites its residents to live slowly, to walk among gardens, to swim under the open sky, to watch the evening light fade over fairways and sea.

Its distinction lies in balance: tradition and modernity, privacy and community, landscape and convenience, cost and quality. In the evolving story of the Costa del Sol, such harmony is rare – and the chance to claim it at this price, rarer still.