Extra Marblanc Solar

Take Part in Spain’s “Biggest Solar Giveaway” This Oct 2025

Marbella-based company Marblanc Solar have announced the giveaway of a solar system worth up to €20,000

SUR in English

Marbella

Friday, 26 September 2025, 12:39

One homeowner will win the installation, plus a projected €100,000 in electricity savings over the 25-year lifespan of the system.

The winner will be announced via a live draw at 7pm on 27th October.

No other solar company in Spain has ever gifted so much to one lucky homeowner.

“We’ve seen other giveaways, but never to the tune of twenty thousands,” said Roman Mitchell, the co-owner of Marblanc Solar.

“We really hope it achieves our campaign goal of helping grow the industry in Andalusia, where only around 3.6% of properties have installed solar to date.”

What the €20,000 will cover

The giveaway will see one property owner receive a free installation worth up to €20,000.

If the homeowner wants a more expensive system, then Marblanc Solar will foot the bill up to a maximum of €20,000.

The costs will go towards everything in a regular solar proposal. That means equipment, labour, permits, legalisation and post-installation support.

There are no other hidden costs or charges.

This means you’ll be able to access a virtual battery deal for free, and receive three years of free annual servicing. You’ll also get a 25-year workmanship warranty and a direct WhatsApp channel with Marblanc Solar’s co-owners Roman Mitchell and Adam Millington.

What’s the catch

Is the giveaway too good to be true?

According to the offer, one favour will be asked of the winning homeowner.

Marblanc Solar wants to document the system. This includes filming the installation and keeping track of the electricity savings over a 12-month period, as well as returning for a video interview after that first year. The idea is to demonstrate how much you can save with solar.

And that’s it!

According to Adam Millington, it’s difficult to get this kind of information from existing clients.

“We get the odd bill where a client is thanking us for cutting their costs by hundreds of euros,” Adam Millington, Marblanc Solar co-owner, told Sur in English.

“Generally, we don’t want to pester clients every month. But we will make this request to our giveaway winner in order to show future clients what they can expect by going solar.”

Rules for Qualifying

There are three rules to qualify for the giveaway

They are:

You must own your own home

You must be based between Sotogrande to Malaga city

You must accept a free solar survey at your property and a follow-up presentation

This means you’ll need to let a Marblanc Solar qualified survey engineer visit your property twice. Both visits should take less than an hour in total.

Entries are accepted until midnight on 22nd October.

The live draw will take place at 7pm on 27th October and be broadcast live on Marblanc Solar’s Facebook page.

Marblanc Solar, the trading name of Marblanc Electrical Group S.L., is a solar panel installer based in Calle del Calvario, 8, 29601 Marbella, Málaga. They have an in-house team of certified survey engineers and qualified electricians and legalise all solar energy systems they install. They are currently the highest-rated solar installer in Marbella with a 4.9/5.0 rating across Google and Facebook reviews.

More information:

Visit marblancsolar.com and visit the giveaway page for your chance to win a €20,000 solar energy system: https://marblancsolar.com/free-solar-system-giveaway/

