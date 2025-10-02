Spaces with soul: interior design trends for 2025

SUR in English Málaga Thursday, 2 October 2025, 13:19 Share

Interior design has ceased to be a simple decorative exercise and has become a key discipline in the way we inhabit spaces. Today, architects and designers seek not only to beautify, but also to create functional environments that improve quality of life. Colours, materials, lighting and layout combine to shape places that convey identity and comfort, reflecting the new trends of a society that understands design as an essential part of everyday life. Today we interview three professionals from this sector who will tell us more about this interesting topic in detail.

DCID Design ‘Creating beautiful and functional spaces to improve well-being’

Interior design goes far beyond decorating a home: it is about transforming spaces into places where people feel comfortable, inspired and in balance with their surroundings. This vision gave rise to DCID Design, a studio that combines creativity, management and a holistic approach to design to bring unique and functional homes to life.

Zoom

Today we interview Sabina, founder of DCID Design, who leads comprehensive projects for national and international clients, always with a clear objective: to create beautiful spaces that improve wellbeing and make life happier.

How long have you been in the industry, and what's your background? In other words, a little about your values and beginnings (history) so readers can get to know you better.

I transitioned into interior design after a 15-year career in engineering and industrial design. My journey began when I built my own home in Sweden, which sparked a passion for creating beautiful, functional spaces that nurture wellbeing. I realized how much our surroundings influence our wellbeing, and I wanted to help others experience that transformation. Balancing family life and studies, I graduated from the Copenhagen School of Interior Design and eventually moved to the Costa del Sol.

Here, surrounded by light and nature, I founded DCID Design to help my clients transform their properties into true sanctuaries. My background as a project manager on large, complex projects has been invaluable, it allows me to tie every detail together and deliver results smoothly and on schedule, even when clients are managing things from afar. My values are rooted in honesty, clear communication, and hands-on leadership, ensuring every project is both joyful and meaningful for my clients. I believe that thoughtful design can make life not just aesthetic, but genuinely happier and healthier.

What are the main services you offer? Which are currently the most in-demand?

DCID Design specializes in turnkey interior design solutions for homeowners and property investors. For many of our clients, especially those living abroad, the thought of managing a renovation or furnishing project from a distance can feel overwhelming. That is why we take care of everything from tailored interior design and renovation to purchasing, warehousing, delivery & installation. Currently, our most in-demand services are turnkey solutions for international clients who want a hassle-free process, as well as investor packages aimed at maximizing rental and resale value. I love when my clients can walk into their new home or investment property and feel instantly at ease, without having to worry about a single detail.

What is your work philosophy? What sets you apart from the competition?

For me, design is about so much more than how a space looks. They should be functional, and purpose built. Every space needs to be planned thoughtfully for how they are going to be used and support the health and wellbeing of the people living or working there. We approach every project holistically, blending design expertise with philosophies like Feng Shui and the healing power of natural materials and light.

What truly sets DCID Design apart is the personal touch and my strong background in project management. We are there every step of the way, making sure our clients feel heard and supported, especially those managing projects from afar. We’ve built a trusted network of local suppliers and craftsmen, and we are passionate about making the entire process easy, transparent and inspiring. My goal is that every client feels not just satisfied but genuinely cared for and supported throughout the journey.

Zoom

What specific services do you offer to foreigners looking for a second home in our country?

As someone who’s lived abroad myself, I understand the unique challenges of creating a home in a new place. Most of our clients are international, many have never even set foot in their property before the project starts! We offer a fully personalized, turnkey experience: from design tailored to their lifestyle, to managing every detail with local builders and suppliers. We make sure everything is perfect for clients move-in day. Our multilingual communication and local network ensure that the language is never a barrier for the client. My goal is for clients to arrive and feel instantly at home, with zero stress along the way.

Is there anything else you'd like to highlight on the topic?

For anyone managing a home from abroad, I know how overwhelming it can seem. My advice is to find someone you trust locally, someone who listens, communicates clearly, and understands your vision. Don’t be afraid to ask questions or express your worries; a good designer will guide you through every step and make sure you always feel included, even from a distance. At the end of the day, it’s about creating a home that feels right for you, wherever you are in the world.

Architecture and decoration with an Andalusian touch: unique projects for clients around the world.

Interior design beautifies spaces and improves their liveability. A well-designed home can transform the experience, providing comfort, functionality and value.

We interviewed Blanca Cano, an architect and interior designer with over 20 years of experience, who shares her vision and how she turns each project into a unique space full of life.

Zoom

How long have you been in the sector and what are your origins?

I have been involved in the world of architecture and interior design for over 20 years. My first projects were diverse, ranging from corporate buildings to single-family homes, which allowed me to gain in-depth knowledge of the sector and discover the enormous potential of the Costa del Sol, a dynamic environment where international investment, local tradition and a unique lifestyle coexist.

Over time, I realised that my vocation was not limited to designing buildings: I wanted to go further, to take care of spaces, how light, materials, finishes and furniture influence them. That's how my studio was born, with the idea of offering comprehensive, meticulously detailed projects that improve people's lives.

Our values remain the same: to truly listen to the client, to design with creativity and consistency, and to commit to continuous improvement, both in processes and in professionalisation.

What are the main services you offer?

At the studio, we develop four lines of work:

• Architecture, for new construction or renovation projects, also taking care of the necessary licences and paperwork.

• Interior design, defining the aesthetics, functionality and atmosphere of each space.

• Project management, coordinating and managing the construction process, ensuring that deadlines and quality standards are met.

• Furnishing and decoration, designing custom furniture and selecting unique pieces.

In short, we can carry out comprehensive turnkey projects, accompanying the client through each phase, from the initial idea to the final delivery.Además, we have developed CASAPATIO.SHOP, a platform where you can find furniture and decoration products with our professional advice. In this way, we respond to customers who do not need a complete project, but are looking for pieces with personality for their space.

What would you say is your work philosophy? What do you base your approach on to create the best project for the client?

Our philosophy is clear: every project is unique because every client is unique. We do not repeat formulas or impose styles. The first thing is to listen and understand what the client is looking for: their needs, tastes, priorities and, in many cases, their limitations.

From there, we look for meaningful solutions. We believe that a good project is not born out of improvisation, but out of a decision-making process that connects aesthetics, functionality and sustainability. And, of course, our work does not end with the design, but with the support we provide, ensuring that the client enjoys the journey and does not experience stress or uncertainty.

We are committed to the professionalisation of our processes: planning, management and methodology. The balance between creativity and management is what allows us to offer a quality result and a satisfactory experience.

What are the main challenges you face in your work?

The main challenge is to turn a complex process into a positive experience for the client. A construction project involves many decisions, waiting times, unforeseen events and coordination between multiple agents. Our challenge is to manage everything with foresight, method and confidence.

At the sector level, one of the biggest problems is the lack of skilled labour. This complicates execution and increases deadlines and budgets. Prefabricated homes have grown in recent years due to their speed and efficiency, but we believe the solution is to combine new construction systems with trained and committed professionals who are capable of guaranteeing quality.

Another challenge is balancing tradition and innovation. We are committed to materials and techniques that have proven their worth over centuries — lime mortars, natural stone and traditional carpentry — but we also integrate new technologies and energy solutions that make a project sustainable and ready for the future.

What type of décor is most requested by foreigners who decide to purchase a second home in our country?

The Costa del Sol welcomes clients with varied profiles, but there is a clear trend: foreigners are looking for bright, fresh spaces with a Mediterranean style. They value natural light, light colours, natural textures and a connection with the outdoors. Many of them want their second home to reflect the lifestyle they associate with Andalusia: open spaces, integrated terraces, materials such as wood, stone or ceramics, and a relaxed yet elegant atmosphere.

At the same time, they demand practical solutions: efficient air conditioning systems, home automation, good insulation and a design that allows them to enjoy the property both on holiday and during longer stays. Our role is to find that balance between the Mediterranean and the contemporary, creating a home that has identity and, at the same time, comfort.

Is there anything else you would like to highlight on this subject?

Yes, interior design is not only an aesthetic aspect, but also an investment in value and quality of life. Good design increases comfort, adds value to the property and reduces long-term maintenance costs.

We are fortunate to be in a region rich in climate, gastronomy, culture and lifestyle. Our commitment is to continue working in a personalised, sustainable and innovative way so that the projects we carry out convey all of this. And above all, we work closely with our clients, because in the end, the most important thing is not only to transform spaces, but also to add value to the people who live in them.

Experiencing architecture: Marbella Studio and the art of designing spaces with calm

In Marbella, interior design is not limited to decorating spaces: it is about creating a way of life where light, breeze and shade become the real protagonists. The Costa del Sol is a unique setting that demands a balance between the contemporary and the Mediterranean, between innovation and timeless warmth. It is at this midpoint that Marbella Studio emerges, a benchmark in interior architecture that combines proportion, fine materials and serenity as its hallmark.

Today we talk to Raúl Vera, CEO and founder of Marbella Studio, to find out how he transforms each project into a life experience.

I’m Raúl Vera, founder of Marbella Studio, and my work starts with a simple obsession: how light, breeze and shade shape the way we live on the Costa del Sol. Our signature is contemporary at its core, yet in Marbella that language must feel Mediterranean—breathable, tactile, easy—with an occasional quiet classical note to anchor spaces in time. That balance is what clients seek when they search for interior design Marbella and realise that “contemporary” doesn’t have to feel cold.

I began more 20 years ago, collaborating with architects and developers on new builds and ambitious refurbishments. That journey taught me that beauty must be buildable: details should withstand sun, salt and the rhythms of real life. Today, as an Interior designer Marbella, I translate lifestyle into architecture—calm proportions, honest materials and layouts that make movement through a home effortless. We often work in prime addresses such as La Zagaleta, Madroñal and Sierra Blanca, where discretion, durability and craftsmanship are non-negotiable.

What we do

Marbella Studio is a full-service interior architecture practice: space planning, interior architecture, bespoke joinery and kitchens, lighting design, FF&E (furniture, fixtures and equipment), procurement and on-site coordination through to turnkey delivery. For developers, we craft show units and branded residences that photograph beautifully, visit well and sell quickly. For private clients, the strongest demand is full refurbishments and kitchen/bath transformations, often paired with outdoor living—pergolas, summer kitchens and pool terraces—because life here naturally spills outside.

Who we design for

Our clients are truly international. Lately, we’ve partnered extensively with Dutch, Polish and American families, as well as homeowners relocating from Dubai and Abu Dhabi—all seeking a unified vision from first sketch to final styling, transparent budgeting and a calm, reliable site process.

CGI that looks like the final build

A distinctive strength of our studio is CGI and 3D renders. We deliver photoreal stills and walkthroughs with lighting true to the finished home, so you can “live” the project before contractors arrive. It turns decisions into certainties, reduces change orders and keeps budgets predictable. Sales teams value it too: when buyers experience the future apartment—materials, furniture and evening light exactly as specified—momentum grows.

Style: contemporary, Mediterranean, and just enough classic

We start from contemporary discipline—clear volumes, calm lines—and infuse it with a Mediterranean attitude: limewash and natural plaster; natural stone and oak; linen, terracotta and hand-made ceramics; whites, sands and soft ecru that let the sun do the colour work. In parallel, we’re developing Amura Interiors, a dedicated line distilling this Mediterranean softness into curated palettes and details for coastal living. When a space asks for it, we add a subtle classic cue—a refined cornice, a balanced axis, a bronze inlay—to add depth and longevity.

Process, technology and sustainability

Clients sit at the centre of our method: a clear brief, moodboards and tactile material trays, then CGI to align expectations before any order is placed. We use AI pragmatically to explore options faster, while final choices remain human and context-led. Sustainability is practical: durable, repairable materials; efficient lighting and smart control; and, where sensible, reusing elements to reduce embodied carbon. Designing with climate in mind—shade, cross-ventilation and thermal mass—delivers comfort before you touch the thermostat.

What matters most

In Marbella, good design is serenity: the way morning light falls on a plastered bench, the cool underfoot of limestone at 3 p.m., the breeze when two aligned openings speak to each other. Those moments turn a project into a way of living.

For more on interior design Marbella and to explore recent projects, visit marbella.studio or our Instagram.