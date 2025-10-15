Raising the Standard: How Professional Hosts Are Redefining Málaga’s Short-Term Rentals

SUR in English Málaga Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 12:10 Share

Málaga is rapidly becoming a cosmopolitan, year-round city where culture, technology, and diverse global communities thrive alongside tourism. With the airport’s capacity expected to rise toward 36 million passengers a year, the city is positioning itself as one of Europe’s most connected mid-sized hubs. This dynamic growth deeply resonates with Alta Homes’ mission to create “Homes Away from Home.”

Manuel Moreno, founder and CEO of Alta Homes, blends U.S. hospitality experience with Spanish real-estate roots. Having lived and worked in California—including at Kasa, one of the early innovators in flexible stays—he now leads one of Málaga’s most thoughtful short-term-rental operators. Here he shares how professional management can serve owners, guests, neighbors, and the city itself.

What makes Málaga so attractive—and what still worries you?

Málaga’s climate and connectivity make it unique. Average January temperatures hover around 16°C, compared with 7°C in Paris, 6°C in Milan, and 10°C in Madrid. Combined with strong flight links and a thriving tech ecosystem, it’s a city that remains open for business when others slow down.

With the airport’s expansion expected to place Málaga among the top 15 busiest airports in Europe, the city will attract more visitors from global destinations that previously had limited access. This growth will enrich Málaga’s cultural diversity and international vibrancy.

The challenge lies in maturity: housing stock that needs renewal, regulation that’s catching up, and rising expectations from residents and travelers alike. One challenge is the market’s rapid growth has attracted operators with varying levels of experience and standards, impacting general perceptions. Raising the bar collectively will be critical for Málaga’s future.

So, Manuel, what exactly does Alta Homes do?

At Alta Homes, everything begins with one idea: creating Homes Away from Home. It’s not a marketing line—it’s the foundation of how we design, manage, and operate every space.

We are a hospitality brand first, and every decision starts with the guest in mind. From how a room feels when you enter to the way natural light moves through it, we obsess over details that most people never notice but everyone feels. That obsession drives our approach: we own some apartments, manage others on behalf of owners, lease and sublease properties under fixed, premium rents, and develop new buildings on underused plots that we later operate. These different models all share a common purpose—creating a consistent, thoughtful guest experience that builds both satisfaction and owner confidence.

I’ve drawn inspiration from Danny Meyer’s Setting the Table and Will Guidara’s Unreasonable Hospitality, both of which remind us that hospitality isn’t about things—it’s about feelings. We try to bring that same ethos to Málaga: the precision of design and process, combined with genuine care. Our goal is simple but demanding—to make every stay feel like it was created just for that guest.

What does it take to run a professional portfolio?

It takes a balance of systems, timing, and constant motion, combined with precision, empathy, and endurance. Empathy extends to guests, owners, and neighbors alike—holistic care that ensures everyone’s needs are met. In a recent Forbes piece, I compared professional STR management to running an airline—not because we’re equally complex, but because both depend on coordination and continuous motion.

Our apartments are occupied about six nights out of seven all year. That’s great for owners, but it means we have to anticipate when we’ll enter a unit for upgrades or preventive maintenance before the next guest checks in. It’s a living, breathing operation that never truly stops.

Behind the scenes there’s constant forecasting, dynamic pricing, and coordination between teams—cleaning, maintenance, guest relations, and data. Technology plays a role, but consistency comes from people. The challenge is sustaining standards day after day across multiple neighborhoods and guests. When it’s done right, the result is invisible—everything simply works.

Manuel Moreno, founder and CEO of Alta Homes.

Many worry STRs disrupt neighborhoods. Do they?

Only when they’re run without care. The idea that short-term rentals and residential life can’t coexist is a misconception. We’ve seen the opposite: responsible operations can help restore buildings that would otherwise fall into disrepair while supporting local cafés and tradespeople.

We invest heavily in neighbor relations—through clear communication, property-specific rules, soundproofing, and responsive oversight. Our monitoring systems alert our team (not an algorithm) the moment there’s a noise or occupancy issue, and neighbors always have a direct way to reach us, enabling rapid resolution and preventing escalation. Lack of professional oversight can lead to challenges for communities, while attentive management keeps harmony intact.

What truly separates outcomes for owners?

Discipline and alignment. Airbnb Superhosts typically earn around 28 percent more and attract better guests. Good attracts good—attentive guests look for attentive hosts, and that affects everything from property condition to community reputation.

Conversely, delayed responses, poor pricing, or deferred maintenance quietly erode performance. We treat each apartment like its own business, with accountability and continuous improvement. Professional management also helps owners avoid costly problems through proactive oversight.

Which parts of Málaga excite you most right now?

Neighborhoods like Huelin, Trinidad, and Perchel are transforming in a healthy, organic way. Long-time residents and new families create a dynamic where respect for roots blends with openness to change. You see it in the cafés, schools, and daily rhythm of life. Málaga’s evolution isn’t about growth for growth’s sake—it’s about renewal grounded in identity.

The future of Málaga’s short-term-rental sector will hinge on professionalism. High standards protect neighborhoods, preserve investor confidence, and sustain the city’s reputation as a welcoming destination. Operators who cut corners will always make headlines for the wrong reasons; those who hold themselves to higher expectations will define what responsible urban hospitality looks like.

Alta Homes is not just part of that effort—it is leading by example, building systems, relationships, and guest experiences meant to last.