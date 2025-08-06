Looking to buy a home in Spain? Choose the real estate company Spanish families trust most

SUR in English Málaga Wednesday, 6 August 2025, 17:14 Share

In recent years, the Costa del Sol has become one of Europe’s top destinations for foreign buyers seeking sun, lifestyle and solid property investment. But navigating the Spanish housing market can be complex—especially for those unfamiliar with its legal, fiscal and administrative processes.

This is where GILMAR offers a unique advantage. With more than 40 years of experience and a strong presence across Spain, GILMAR is not just another international agency. It is the company that thousands of Spanish clients—those who know the market best—have trusted to buy, sell and invest in property.

Zoom Portamare.

Today, international clients benefit from that same confidence.

A Company Built on Trust

Founded in Madrid in 1983, GILMAR has grown into one of Spain’s most respected real estate firms. In contrast with most of the other agencies, GILMAR is not a franchise, nor a speculative operator focused only on high commissions. It is a full-service, independently owned company with permanent offices in Madrid, Marbella, Puerto Banús, Estepona, Benalmádena, Málaga city, and other strategic locations.

Zoom Salón Balcón del Mediterráneo.

The secret to its success? According to CEO Jesús Gil Marín:

“We don’t just sell properties—we guide people through one of the most important decisions of their lives. That means transparency, professionalism, and putting the client first.”

Why Foreign Buyers Choose GILMAR

Foreign buyers face two key challenges in Spain: navigating a complex legal system and identifying genuine property opportunities. GILMAR addresses both.

• Legal and procedural guidance:

The company works daily with Spanish notaries, registrars and legal experts. Its multilingual agents (English, French, German, etc.) help foreign clients understand each step of the process—clearly and safely.

• Verified listings and fair pricing:

All properties listed by GILMAR are legally vetted, with prices based on professional valuations. No inflated figures. No hidden issues. No surprises.

• Personalised service, from start to finish:

Whether buying a holiday apartment or a permanent residence, clients receive tailored attention—from initial search to signing the deed, and even post-sale services.

But, GILMAR’s greatest strength is its deep local knowledge. Its agents live and work in the same communities where they operate: Marbella, Estepona, Málaga and beyond. They know which areas offer the best long-term value, where schools and services are located, and what trends are shaping the market. The firm’s national presence—more than 30 offices in Spain—also offers access to off-market deals, investment opportunities and a large network of clients looking to buy or sell.

The Choice of Spanish Families

Perhaps the strongest argument for working with GILMAR is this: Spanish buyers and sellers, who know the market better than anyone, have been trusting the company for decades. That’s not something that can be faked with flashy websites or short-term sales strategies.

Zoom Altoasis.

When Spanish families choose a real estate firm to handle the purchase of a primary home, inheritance sales, or property investment, they want reliability, discretion and results. GILMAR has proven over the years that it can deliver all three.

Unlike some agencies that focus solely on foreign clients, GILMAR works every day with Spanish owners and buyers. That means better access to real listings, greater negotiating power, and a level of credibility that few international agents can match.

Zoom Terrace of Be Grand El Limonar.

For many foreign residents, moving to the Costa del Sol is more than a transaction—it’s a lifestyle change. GILMAR understands this. The firm is closely involved with the local community, sponsors cultural and sporting events, and supports educational initiatives.

Its agents live in the same areas they work in. They know where the best schools are, which neighbourhoods offer peace and quiet, and where the most promising investment opportunities lie. This allows them to offer more than just listings—they provide insight.

Why Wait?

Whether you're searching for a seafront villa, a golf property, a new-build apartment or an investment opportunity, GILMAR offers the expertise, integrity and personal attention that make all the difference.

Don't settle for uncertainty. Choose the company local families have trusted for over four decades. Choose GILMAR.