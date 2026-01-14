Jardines Villalba and Viveros Sepúlveda, key references in gardening on the Costa del Sol

SUR in English Málaga Wednesday, 14 January 2026, 13:19 Share

For more than four decades, Jardines Villalba has been one of the leading gardening and landscaping companies on the Costa del Sol. With a long history of transforming and maintaining outdoor spaces, the company combines technical expertise, creativity and a deep understanding of the Mediterranean landscape. In addition, Jardines Villalba operates its own nursery, Viveros Sepúlveda, a 10,000 m² space dedicated to the cultivation, care and sale of plants.

Founded in Marbella, Jardines Villalba has built its reputation on trust, craftsmanship and a fully personalised approach. Over the years, the company has expanded its services to include comprehensive garden design, regular maintenance, irrigation systems, lawn installation, pruning, tree care, seasonal planting and even swimming pool maintenance. Whether working in private homes, residential communities, luxury villas or commercial spaces, the team focuses on creating functional, healthy and visually appealing gardens.

One of the aspects that distinguishes Jardines Villalba is its ability to approach each project from both an aesthetic and technical perspective. By combining landscape design with long-term maintenance strategies, the company ensures that every garden not only looks impeccable on the first day, but preserves its vitality over time. This holistic vision is supported by its close collaboration with Viveros Sepúlveda, the company’s own nursery, which serves as a direct source of high-quality, locally grown plants.

Located in Marbella, Viveros Sepúlveda offers everything from ornamental shrubs and fruit trees to seasonal flowers and native species perfectly adapted to the Mediterranean climate. Although the nursery offers a wide range of products, including substrates, fertilizers, ceramics and pots, one of its main strengths is its local production. Growing plants directly on site ensures strong, acclimatised specimens, an essential feature for gardens on the Costa del Sol.

This local production capacity gives Jardines Villalba a significant advantage. When designing or maintaining a garden, the team can select plants grown under the same climatic conditions in which they will be planted. This ensures better adaptation, higher success rates and superior garden performance. It also allows them to choose specific varieties for each project, guaranteeing visual coherence, sustainability and a fully personalised approach.

In recent years, another service that sets Jardines Villalba apart is the use of 3D virtual renders, which allow clients to visualise their future garden before any work begins. This technology provides clarity, accuracy and confidence, ensuring that every element, from plant selection to pathways, levels and lighting, aligns with the expected result.

Meanwhile, Viveros Sepúlveda continues expanding its offer to serve both professionals and homeowners. The nursery functions not only as a supplier but also as a place of guidance, where customers receive advice on plant selection, care techniques and solutions tailored to local environmental conditions.

Together, Jardines Villalba and Viveros Sepúlveda form a unique model that integrates production, design and maintenance, creating a complete gardening ecosystem. Their shared philosophy is based on quality, long-lasting results and respect for the Mediterranean environment. This synergy has consolidated their position as one of the most reliable and recognised companies in the sector on the Costa del Sol.

As Marbella and its surroundings continue to grow, so does the demand for sustainable, well-designed outdoor spaces. Jardines Villalba and Viveros Sepúlveda respond to this need with experience, commitment and a genuine passion for nature, demonstrating that a garden is much more than aesthetics: it is an extension of the Mediterranean lifestyle, where beauty, functionality and well-being come together.

More information: www.jardinesvillalba.com