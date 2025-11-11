GILMAR Showcases a Diverse Residential Portfolio at SIMED 2025

SUR in English Málaga Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 08:58 Share

Just days before the Mediterranean Real Estate Exhibition (SIMED) opens its doors, Málaga is preparing to host, from November 13 to 15, developers, builders and real estate firms from across Spain. This event, regarded as one of the most significant gatherings in the sector in southern Europe, will focus on the main current trends: sustainability, digitalization, urban regeneration and new residential models adapted to modern lifestyles.

Among the participating companies, GILMAR will attend this edition with an especially diverse portfolio that reflects the evolution of the market and the growing variety of buyer profiles. Its offer ranges from exclusive properties in prime locations to more affordable developments in high-demand areas, aiming to meet different needs and budgets.

Costa del Sol: exclusivity and design in a unique setting

The Costa del Sol once again takes center stage in GILMAR’s portfolio. In Finca Cortesín (Casares), the Lake Essence Mansions project offers 14 large urban plots —starting from 1,477 m²— where buyers can design their own villa with views of the sea or the inland lake. The area includes 24-hour security, a golf club, spa, and five-star hotel. Prices start at €664,650.

Zoom

In Estepona, Altoasis Residences comprises 87 detached three-bedroom homes with spacious terraces, indoor and outdoor pools, spa, gym, and landscaped gardens, from €405,000. Nearby, Casares Bay features nine contemporary-style homes —apartments, duplexes and penthouses— with two or three bedrooms, sea views, and delivery scheduled for 2027, starting at €370,000.

Just a few meters from the marina, Portamare offers 22 two- and three-bedroom apartments right by the sea, with prices from €489,700. On the New Golden Mile, Balcón del Mediterráneo targets the high-end segment with three- to five-bedroom residences featuring premium finishes, starting from €1,258,290.

Zoom

In Málaga city, Be Grand El Limonar combines refurbishment and new construction in one of the city’s most sought-after areas. Located just 200 meters from the beach, the development includes 18 one- to four-bedroom homes with two panoramic pools, a rooftop terrace, gym, and chill-out area. Prices start at €895,000, with completion expected in 2027.

Western Andalusia: rehabilitation and affordable housing

Across the rest of Andalusia, GILMAR is committed to projects that enhance urban heritage while expanding access to more affordable housing, in line with local demand.

In Gelves (Seville), Mirador de Sevilla offers 40 one- to three-bedroom apartments, all with parking spaces, as well as penthouses featuring panoramic terraces. Prices start at €144,000.

In the historic center of Cádiz, Plaza de España 12 restores an 18th-century palace and transforms it into 14 new residences ranging from 74 to 158 m², preserving the original façade and courtyard. The homes include zoned air conditioning and basic home automation, starting from €285,000, with immediate delivery.

Meanwhile, in El Puerto de Santa María, Cielos 16 features 13 newly built apartments with a communal pool, optional garage and storage rooms. The layouts, ranging from one to three bedrooms, include private terraces or rooftop jacuzzis and pay special attention to energy efficiency. Prices start at €174,300.

Canary Islands: sustainability in a natural environment

In Telde (Gran Canaria), Brassie Villas reflects the growing demand for sustainable housing. Developed in collaboration with UNIK, the project includes three-bedroom detached homes with large windows, terraces, gardens, and private heated pools. They feature photovoltaic systems and home automation, with prices starting at €459,000 and delivery expected in 2026.

Madrid and surrounding areas: from urban luxury to hybrid spaces

GILMAR’s portfolio in the Madrid region demonstrates the breadth of its offer, encompassing luxury developments, refurbishment projects, and hybrid spaces for residential or professional use.

In the Salamanca district, Residencial Avenida América, promoted by NOZAR and MASAVEU— offers two- and three-bedroom homes, ground-floor units with private gardens, and duplex penthouses with private pools. All include garage and storage space, catering to the city’s most exclusive residential market.

In Alcobendas, LC26 will convert an existing building into 64 two- and three-bedroom apartments with 79 parking spaces and fully renovated common areas. Prices start at €407,700, with completion expected by the end of 2025.

In Boadilla del Monte, La Dehesa 12 offers detached villas on plots of up to 750 m², with five bedrooms, a study, covered garage, and optional private pool. Homes will feature aerothermal systems, underfloor heating, and smart home technology, with delivery scheduled for spring 2027.

Finally, CDA1 Urban Spaces, in San Sebastián de los Reyes, introduces an innovative concept with 64 flexible loft-style units —for residential or professional use— distributed over three floors and featuring a shared rooftop terrace. Prices start at €160,700, with delivery expected by the end of 2025.

A proposal for every buyer profile

With this portfolio, GILMAR reinforces its strategy of diversification. The company combines exclusive developments with more affordable options, urban regeneration with new construction, and tailored solutions for today’s evolving lifestyles.

At a time when buyers are increasingly prioritizing sustainability, efficiency, and versatility, GILMAR’s presence at SIMED showcases a portfolio that mirrors the current reality of the housing market: a broad and diverse offer designed to meet a wide range of lifestyles, expectations, and budgets.