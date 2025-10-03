From design to comfort: the art of transforming interiors

SUR in English Málaga Friday, 3 October 2025, 09:16 Share

Interior design goes beyond decorating a space: it is the art of creating environments that interact with those who inhabit them. Every choice—from the colour palette to the lighting arrangement—influences the way we live, feel and share our daily lives. Today, more than ever, interior design is conceived as a tool for well-being, where aesthetics meet functionality to shape homes and spaces that inspire, welcome and convey personality. Today we interview three professionals from this sector who will tell us more about this interesting topic in detail.

We interviewed Mercedes Arce, interior designer: "We create spaces that promote the experiences we desire"

Interior design is not limited to decorating a home: it is the creation of spaces where people feel comfortable and enjoy their daily lives. Transforming a home or office into an inspiring place requires sensitivity, experience, and the ability to capture the essence of those who inhabit it.

On this occasion, we spoke to Mercedes Arce, an interior designer who found her true passion in the world of interior design. With a style that combines creativity, intuition and harmony, Mercedes has developed residential, commercial and office projects, offering a comprehensive service that turns every idea into a unique space full of life.

How long have you been in the sector and what are your origins? In other words, tell us a little about your values and beginnings (history) so that readers can get to know you better.

After a professional career in the financial world, during which I was always in contact with design, aesthetics and art, it was in Mexico, inspired by its colour and intensity, that I came into contact with “The World of Interior Design”. That's when I began my journey, guided by the creativity and intuition that come from my enthusiasm and love for this work.

What are the main services you offer? Which are the most in demand at the moment?

We develop all kinds of projects, residential, commercial and office.

We take care of the entire process. We carry out the project and design of the spaces, execute the comprehensive renovation and selection of materials, furniture, decorative elements... down to the last detail.

We want the client to enjoy the process and we achieve this, as we have a great team of professionals with many years of experience in the sector. We guarantee efficient and high-quality execution.

What best defines you as a professional? What would you say is your philosophy and working style?

I create spaces where clients feel comfortable and happy, adapted to their needs and tastes, combining pieces from different eras and trends, always with harmony and balance in mind.

What sets you apart from other professionals in the sector?

The client is my protagonist. I always connect with them to understand their needs and tastes and create unique and special spaces. I like to make use of pieces that are important to them, that have a history and aesthetic value.

We also design a lot of custom furniture so that each client has exclusive and unique pieces that transport them to their favourite places or environments. An appreciation of beauty is simply an attitude of openness to the power of things to move our souls, and that is what we do with every design.

We create sensations by designing the environment of your dreams. Every space, every corner is important, and we strive to ensure that our energy flows in balance in all of them. Caring for our environment is also caring for the soul.

You are an interior designer offering a turnkey service. What does this involve? Is this a specific service you offer to foreigners who purchase their second home here? What advantages does it offer this type of tenant?

It is a service we offer to all our clients. It is true that it is very convenient for foreigners or people who live abroad. We make sure that the house is ready to move into, with all the household goods and everything each client needs.

Would you like to highlight anything else on this subject?

We have started a new project that we are implementing on our website. It involves the sale of furniture specifically created for each client and each space.

To complement this, we have partnered with the fantastic landscape designer Marta Cuadra and her company Bioplant to create unique, customised lamps, designed ad hoc for each client and each space, and handcrafted. Each piece combines light, nature and design, integrating elements such as eucalyptus, moss and different plant species, in perfect harmony with the interior design of each room. The result is living, exclusive light sculptures that turn lighting into a sensory and aesthetic experience. Based on a personalised study of each environment and its decorative style, natural elements are incorporated, adding aesthetic value, differentiation and a connection with nature within the domestic environment.

Cosy Home: Construction, Renovations, and Interior Design on the Costa del Sol

At Cosy Home, we believe that every space tells a story — yours. Our mission is to design interiors that reflect your lifestyle, enhance comfort, and bring timeless beauty into your everyday life. Blending functionality with aesthetics, we create homes that feel both inspiring and inviting.

From tailored concepts to the finest details, we accompany you through each step of the design process, ensuring that your home is not only stylish but also uniquely yours. At Cosy Home Interiorista, we transform spaces into havens of harmony, warmth, and personality.

The Journey from Observation to Creation

“As a child, my love for homes, for details, and for craftsmanship was already there.” With these words, Ramón Cortina Irigoyen, CEO and founder of Cosy Home, explains the origin of a vision that would later become a benchmark in construction and renovation on the Costa del Sol.

For 15 years, on his daily school bus journey to an international school in Madrid, Ramón spent more than an hour each way watching façades, buildings under construction, and new details appearing day by day. What others overlooked, he observed intently. That habit nurtured an eye for beauty in construction and a fascination with precision.

Years later, after serving as Finance Director for a multinational in London, Ramón returned to Spain and personally renovated three of his own homes. The experience revealed something striking: the renovation sector was outdated, inefficient, and unnecessarily stressful. What should have been exciting felt complicated and fragmented. Out of that frustration came a new idea — a company that would make construction and renovation transparent, modern, and stress-free. Thus, Cosy Home was born.

Our Construction and Renovation Services

Cosy Home offers a genuine Construction 360° service, managing the entire process under one roof: architecture, design, construction, and project management.

We specialize in full villa renovations and new-build projects across Málaga, Marbella, and the wider Costa del Sol. Modern methods, such as steel framing —lighter, stronger, and more efficient than traditional systems— are integrated to deliver homes built for today’s lifestyles.

Every project begins with the anteproyecto, or preliminary concept. At this stage, clients receive a detailed presentation including initial ideas, visuals of the main spaces, photorealistic renders, and a first cost estimate. Whether in our Málaga office or virtually from as far as Hawaii, clients experience clarity and inspiration from the start.

Unlike firms that present a simple spreadsheet, Cosy Home invests time in creating a vivid and engaging vision. Within two weeks, clients receive a clear roadmap and foundation to move forward. From there, our team handles everything: design, permits, contractors, timelines, and site supervision. Interactive 3D software and Oculus VR headsets allow clients to walk through their future home before construction even begins.

Meet the People Behind Cosy Home

Behind every project is a dedicated team of professionals.

Our architecture and design department, led by Marina Espinar and Julia Díaz, has shaped some of Málaga’s most remarkable homes in neighborhoods like El Limonar and Pedregalejo. Leslie Dallapiccola and Mauro Martínez coordinate projects nationwide, from Madrid to Baqueira, Lanzarote, and Marbella.

Communication is another of our greatest strengths. Matthew Squires, our Commercial Director, ensures every client feels informed and supported. Born in the United States, he even travels abroad to personally meet clients and explain project progress. This human connection is at the core of what we do.

Today, Cosy Home manages more than 40 professionals and skilled trades on payroll. Site managers such as Dumitru, Vinicius, and Alexis guarantee precision and excellence on every site.

And then there is me, Daniela Pereira. My mission is to show the world how well we do things at Cosy Home. It is a huge challenge, but also a privilege: to help this company become a benchmark on the Costa del Sol — and why not, across Spain.

A Modern Philosophy for the Costa del Sol

At Cosy Home, we believe construction should evolve with the times. Our approach is rooted in clarity, trust, and passion. Clients shouldn’t worry about coordination or hidden surprises — they should enjoy the process of creating their dream home in Málaga, Marbella, or anywhere in Spain.

As Ramón Cortina Irigoyen explains:“True success is not just a beautifully finished home, but a process where the client feels guided, informed, and reassured every step of the way.”

This is the essence of our work. More than building, we create spaces with soul, designed for life on the Costa del Sol.

Live Cosy. Build Better.

??𢑆or more information about stress-free renovations and new-build projects in Málaga, Marbella, and across Spain, visit www.cosyhome.es

Aldea Interiorismo: Quality, personalisation and trust in every project

With three decades of experience, Aldea Interiorismo has established itself in Malaga as a benchmark in comprehensive decoration and design projects. What began in 1995 as a furniture shop has been transformed into a studio capable of tackling everything from complete home renovations to international corporate projects, always with a seal of quality, personalisation and turnkey service. To learn more about this evolution and its future challenges, we interviewed Marina Benavides from Aldea Interiorismo.

How long have you been in the sector and what are your origins?

Aldea was founded in 1995 by Rafael Benavides, who wanted to create an original space in Malaga with high-quality, designer furniture and decoration. This December we will celebrate our 30th anniversary and, over time, the shop has evolved considerably, from its product range to the professionals who work there.

We are always committed to the quality of good design and manufacturing of products and a good relationship between quality and price. We like to work with the best professionals and specialists in design, architecture, assembly, electricity, upholstery, etc., so that the project works well from start to finish.

The personalisation of each project is another of our hallmarks. We like to listen and propose original and innovative solutions, improving on the customer's proposal, if possible. We believe that each project is unique and unrepeatable. Our satisfaction comes from surprising our customers by exceeding their expectations.

Finally, our customers' peace of mind is essential. We want them to enjoy the project and be happy with the final result. So much so that we have been recognised with seven awards for best service and two awards for best design by the prestigious international platform Houzz.

What are the main services you offer? Which are the most in demand at the moment?

At Aldea, we work on everything from decorating a single room to comprehensive home projects, including renovating spaces such as kitchens and bathrooms. We also carry out corporate projects for offices, restaurants, commercial premises, hotels, etc.

The most in-demand service is the turnkey service. The client may live outside their city, and we coordinate with them online to carry out the project according to their tastes and needs. When they arrive home, we take care of everything: carrying out the necessary work, furnishing, and final decoration.

How has the company changed and evolved over the last 30 years? Would you change anything or add anything else?

In the beginning, Aldea focused almost exclusively on the home and carried out furnishing projects. Over time, it became necessary to carry out renovation work, so our teams specialised, bringing in architects and quantity surveyors and collaborating with other architecture and interior design studios. We also expanded our offering to include kitchens and bathrooms. We select the best suppliers from a national and international range.

This has enabled us to carry out wonderful projects, not only in home furnishing, but also in show flats, tourist rentals and spaces for corporate clients: Caja Rural, JP Morgan, Gómez Acebo y Pombo and restaurants such as La Canasta (a new café that recently opened on Calle Larios). All through our Aldea Studio service, our experience and our professional and specialised team.

How do you see the company in the future?

With great enthusiasm! Aldea has always been in constant evolution. Our teams have improved and we are ready for many projects in different parts of Spain and Europe. We have warehouses in different parts of Spain and we have adapted to the changing trends in our sector. We are even studying the usefulness of AI to incorporate it into our processes.

We keep up to date with interior design trends by attending major international trade fairs such as Intergift in Madrid, the Valencia Furniture Fair and the prestigious ‘I Saloni’ in Milan. We love to offer original products and services to our customers.

What can you offer foreigners who purchase second homes in our country?

Firstly, proximity: we speak English, French and Italian, so we can communicate with them in their own language.

To ensure that projects are as wonderful as our clients want them to be, we coordinate installers and fitters for the project. From the initial phase, we provide installation plans and the necessary information for assembly, allow access to the property, check the final installation, resolve any problems or issues that may arise and request solutions from the various suppliers.

The client has a single point of contact, in their own language, who resolves everything and ensures that everything is perfect on time. Even if they live abroad, we can meet and send them the information online.

In addition, we have a physical shop in the centre of Malaga, open six days a week, with products, samples, fabrics, woods and other materials, etc., so that clients can see, touch and feel.

Is there anything else you would like to highlight on this subject?

We make our customers' houses the best homes to live in, which is why Aldea is everyone's home. And we hope to continue being so for a long time to come