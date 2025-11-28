Share

The scarcest of the six species of thrush breeding in western Europe, the ring ouzel's global range is virtually confined to the Western Palearctic (Hagemeijer & Blair 1997). There are three geographically separated subspecies, all of which are migratory. The nominate race T. t. torquatus breeds in upland areas of Britain, Ireland and Fennoscandia, birds migrating to southern Spain and north-west Africa in the winter (Cramp 1988). Farther south, T. t. alpestris breeds in montain areas from Spain east to Romania, with high densities in the Pyrenees, Massif Central, Alps and Carpathians. In Eastern Europe, birds of this race mostly winter at lower elevations in the south of their breeding range, but western populations of T. t. alpestris appear to winter in the same general areas as T. t. torquatus (Hagemeijer & Blair 1997). A third race T. t. amicorum occurs in Asia Minor, breeding in Turkey and the Caucasus and wintering mainly in Iran and Turkmenistan (Cramp 1988).

Most thrushes are forest birds, and even those species inhabiting more open habitats rarely occur where no trees are found (Clement & Hathway 2000). Ring ouzels are therefore unusual in that they occupy open moorland, fell and mountain habitat where trees are usually sparse or stunted, and often absent. Wintering ouzels are normally found above 800 m in Andalucía but have been recorded down to sea level during times of migration. Mountain areas are particularly frequented here and especially where there are fruiting Hawthorn trees/bushes, a much-favoured fruit for wintering Ring ouzel in Andalucía. Only two of the three subspecies are found in the region, T.t.torquatus and T.t.alpestris; there have been no accepted records of T.t.amicorum here.

To see these beautiful thrushes in winter isn't difficult; it is more a case of visiting the right areas. The mountain ranges are the main wintering quarters and migration stopover points, so a journey to higher elevations is a must-do activity during January and February to see them. Some of the most popular sites are Sierra de las Nieves, Sierra Nevada, Loja, Grazalema and my favourite site, Llanos de Líbar. Fruiting hawthorn, rosehips and of course standing water are attractive for this species, so try locating areas where these combine to act as a starting point for observing individuals and small flocks.

The easiest site I know is the water trough at Puerta de las Palomas, the high pass between Zahara de la Sierra and Grazalema. A little time spent at this site is sure to produce results, added to which there are other great species to see here such as Alpine Accentor, Siskin, Fieldfare and other target wintering birds.

Ring ouzel migration here in autumn normally begins in September, but in low numbers and usually reported from lowland areas. The main period is October; when large numbers pass through on their way to the Atlas Mountains in Morocco, birds arriving at more local wintering areas will often join these migrants. Those birds remaining here for the winter will often gather in loose and nomadic flocks, sometimes becoming elusive as they forage in high and inaccessible areas. Late dispersal is notable as haw berries become scarce. Our wintering birds tend to leave us by March drifting northwards to their breeding grounds. In years of scarce food sources, they can depart as early as February, though this is infrequent. Again, migration in spring tends to produce lowland records, so visits to coastal areas can produce the odd bird.