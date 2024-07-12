The Eurasian Scops owl

The Scops owl is a member of the genus Otus, an old-world family and the largest genus of owls in relation to the number of species, 45 members of Otus have been recognised to date.

As the name implies, the distribution of this sometimes-elusive owl is Eurasian and has six recognised subspecies throughout its range. A seventh subspecies, Otus scops cyprius, is currently being considered as distinct, it has differences in song and plumage colour, plus it is largely resident.

Here on the Iberian Peninsula, the Scops Owl is almost entirely migrant and is here from March to September, although some wintering records have been noted. In fact, some do remain in the Balearic Islands all year round and is the subspecies Otus scops mallorcae. Typically, they migrate to regions in the African Afrotropical savanna, although as previously mentioned very small numbers can winter in southern Spain. It is interesting to learn that some families will migrate together and spend their winter together before returning to breeding areas.

Although some birds start to return in late March, the majority are back on their breeding grounds during April. It is one of my spring highlights to hear males announce their arrival with a very distinct territorial low and short whistle 'tyeu', which is repeated every 2 or 3 seconds. The female has a higher pitched 'tyeu' and they often will join the male in duets during courtship. They are mostly nocturnal, and their calls are more often heard during moonlit nights, but on occasions daytime calls can also be heard.

The Scops owls occupies a range of habitats including semi-open woodlands, cultivated groves and even the trees in quiet town squares. Certainly, they appear to avoid closed forest and extensive open ground, although they like adjacent open areas where they can forage for large insect prey. They feed mostly on insects such as crickets and grasshoppers, but can take mice, bats and birds up to the size of Song Thrush. In recent times, a study in southern Spain found 159 food samples contained 94.3% invertebrates, 2.5% reptiles, 1.2% amphibians, 1.2% mice and 0.2% birds.

Population studies have shown Spain and Croatia to be the strongholds for this bird in Europe. The trends throughout Europe are sketchy, in some areas they have been reported as having declined, whilst other regions report they are stable. Although their status is officially rated as of least concern, and not globally threatened, there are some worrying trends as industrial scale agriculture decimates favoured habitats and reduces insect populations.

