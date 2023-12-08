Bonelli's eagle can be found in southern Europe, Africa, across the Indian subcontinent to Indonesia. It currently enjoys a status classified as a species of least concern by the IUCN. Despite this, there is evidence to suggest it has declined in parts of its range, including almost all of its European distribution.

As a large bird of prey and medium-sized eagle, in Andalucía it predates mostly on rabbits, partridge and pigeons, although it will take other prey as an opportunist.

It has distinctive long legs and huge feet and talons, making it a fearsome predator and it is highly aggressive towards other raptors.

It is interesting that Iberia has over 80% of the European nesting population. During the last Spanish census (2005), 82% of the Spanish population were found in just four regions: Andalucía 44%, followed by Extremadura 12.3% and, to a lesser degree, Valencia and Castilla La Mancha. Of the rest of the distribution, 52% is widely spread throughout Spain.

In the last census, 733 pairs were recorded in Spain and of them Andalucía accounted for 321.

Elusive eagles

I am fortunate to have a good population of these elusive eagles in my local area, but even so they can be difficult to observe.

Like the goshawk, they are extremely efficient hunters and as such they tend to be perched for most of the day and this makes them hard to find. Yet I am lucky to see them a few times during any given month.

As a resident bird they are an ever-present part of my birding landscape.

For those readers who follow my monthly meanderings on our regional avifauna, may I take this opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas and a Healthy and Peaceful New Year.

www.andaluciabirdsociety.org