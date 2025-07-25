John Downie: a courageous Scot loyal to Spain

Tony Bryant Malaga Friday, 25 July 2025, 11:19 Compartir

A name that might not be too familiar to many people in Spain, but one that has been engraved into the vivid episodes of the country's history, especially the War of Independence (1808 - 1814), is that of the Scottish soldier and adventurer, John Downie. Known in Spain as field marshal Juan Downie, he was born into a family of ancient lineage in Stirling, Scotland, in 1777. Described as an "eccentric soldier" who was robust and tall, blind in one eye, and his face scarred from many battles, Downie is said to have poured all his patriotism into Spain, where he arrived in 1808 with the British Army to assist Spain against the French.

One of his most courageous acts occurred in Seville in 1812, when Spanish forces launched an offensive against the French with the help of the British and the Portuguese. Known as The Battle of Triana Bridge, the reconquest of Seville took place on 27 August 1812 and signalled the beginning of the end of the war.

The allies commissioned Downie to form a military group, known as the Loyal Extremadura Legion, an army that supported the campaign of Sir Arthur Wellesley - the 1st Duke of Wellington.

Downie embarked on an almost suicidal charge on horseback brandishing the sword of Spanish conquistador Francisco Pizarro, given to him by Don Jacinto de Orellana y Pizarro. Although he was shot down during the charge, he managed to throw the sword to his men before the enemy could seize it. This gesture is said to have given great courage to his troops, who defeated the French and liberated the city of Seville.

Along with his heroic acts against the French, Downie was also active during what is termed the 'three liberal years' uprising (1820 - 1823), during which he was imprisoned in Cadiz and later released by Ferdinand VII.

His courageous support of Spain was rewarded with the position of warden of the Alcázar of Seville. Three years later, he was admitted as an honorary member of the royal academy of fine arts of San Fernando in Madrid, the most prestigious institution of the arts in Spain. His portrait hangs in this institution.

He was also named Knight of the Order of Charles III by Ferdinand VII in 1823. He died in Seville in 1826.