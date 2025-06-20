Jean C. N. Forestier: Creating exotic paradises in Spain

Tony Bryant Seville Friday, 20 June 2025, 12:29 Compartir

The name of French gardener Jean-Claude Forestier, one of the main designers of the promenades of Paris, can be found in several cities around the world, including Havana, Buenos Aires, Lisbon, Barcelona, Madrid and Seville.

Born in Paris in 1861, Forestier began his studies at École Polytechnique de Paris and he went on to work as civil servant in the city for 40 years. The landscape architect spent most of his life working in France, but he was also responsible for several large-scale projects in Spain. These included the landscaping of Parque María Luisa in Seville, a project commissioned for the 1929 Ibero-American Exhibition. The park, built on land donated to the city by La Infanta María Luisa (Duchess of Montpensier) in 1893, is Seville's largest green space, and he designed an Islamic paradise complete with an abundance of exotic plants, dozens of species of trees, ponds, fountains, sculptures, pavilions and neatly attended walkways. There is also a marble statue of Forestier in this park to honour his incredible creation, which he began in 1912 and which opened to the public in 1914.

Also a great botanist, Forestier worked on the district of Sans Monutic in Barcelona, where he redesigned the area in preparation for the Barcelona International Exhibition, which coincided with the Expo in Seville. This project included the renovation of the Laribel park, the Miramar gardens and the gardens surrounding the Greek theatre. The city named a street in his honour (Paseo de Jean C. N. Forestier), but not just for his inspiring garden and park designs, but because he also introduced several ornamental plants to Catalonia, including Brasilian rosewood.

Other projects he undertook in Spain were private commissions and included the gardens of La Casa del Rey Moro in Ronda, and the Palacio de Liria, the Madrid residence of the duchy of Alba.