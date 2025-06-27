Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The monastery with one of the chimneys in the background. SUR
Foreign influencers in southern Spain

Charles Pickman: A pioneer of typical Sevillian ceramics

A titan of the 19th century industrialist era of Seville, Pickman set up a ceramics factory in the city at the end of the 1830s, which continued to operate until 1982

Tony Bryant

Friday, 27 June 2025, 11:01

The name of Charles Pickman, the first Marqués of Pickman, is deeply rooted in the history of the British industrialist era of Seville, which is why the city has honoured his memory in numerous ways. It is not only the local government that remembers this pioneering Londoner, but also the thousands of people who use his ceramic plates, bowls and other table wear on a daily basis.

Considered a titan of the 19th-century ceramics industry, Pickman was born into a prestigious family of merchants in 1808, and by the age of 14, he was already involved in the family saga. He arrived in Seville around 1822 following the death of his brother, who ran a ceramics business in Cadiz.

Bust of Charles Pickman. SUR

Towards the end of the 1830s, taking advantage of the Mendizábal confiscation creed, he acquired the 15th-century Monasterio de la Santa María de las Cuevas in Seville, known as the Cartuja monastery, where he set up a ceramics factory. Pickman established a factory that produced fine earthenware of the highest quality to compete with the dominance of English brands like Wedgewood.

The porcelain factory continued to operate on the site until 1982, after which, the monastery was completely renovated for the 1992 World Exhibition, although the chimneys that dominate the skyline were spared and are still standing today - a reminder of his legacy.

His ceramic dinner services and individual vessels have become a symbol of Seville, instantly recognisable for their intricate designs so typical of the city.

He received the title of Marqués de Pickman from King Amadeo in 1873.

The city council immortalised his name with an avenue during the renovation of the Nervión district of Seville; while a bust of Charles Pickman was sculpted by Antonio Susillo and is exhibited in the ceramics museum in Triana.

