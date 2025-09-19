Malaga designer Rafael Urquizar steals the show in Spanish capital

Almudena Nogués Malaga Friday, 19 September 2025, 11:34 Share

He arrived, he paraded, and he dazzled. His collection, called Parasceve, draws inspiration from the first full moon of spring in Andalucía, the same moon that illuminates Good Friday every year and marks the beginning of Holy Week.

The Malaga-born designer presented his latest creations at the Madrid Arena, as part of the official Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week programme, an event he has been attending for eight seasons now. And this year, there was also a celebration: his 40th birthday in the fashion world.

Before an audience that included influencers, customers, and institutional representatives, he sent 36 designs down the runway that fuse tradition and modernity with his characteristic stamp of contemporary elegance.