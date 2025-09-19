Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Three of Rafael Urquizar's designs. SUR
Fashion

Malaga designer Rafael Urquizar steals the show in Spanish capital

With four decades of experience, he presented 36 creations inspired by Holy Week in Andalucía at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid

Almudena Nogués

Malaga

Friday, 19 September 2025, 11:34

He arrived, he paraded, and he dazzled. His collection, called Parasceve, draws inspiration from the first full moon of spring in Andalucía, the same moon that illuminates Good Friday every year and marks the beginning of Holy Week.

The Malaga-born designer presented his latest creations at the Madrid Arena, as part of the official Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week programme, an event he has been attending for eight seasons now. And this year, there was also a celebration: his 40th birthday in the fashion world.

Before an audience that included influencers, customers, and institutional representatives, he sent 36 designs down the runway that fuse tradition and modernity with his characteristic stamp of contemporary elegance.

