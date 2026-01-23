Malaga Cathedral to host a mass this Sunday for the victims and injured in the Adamuz accident The bishop of the diocese, José Antonio Satué, will preside over the ceremony, which will begin at half past six in the evening.

Malaga Cathedral will host a mass this Sunday for the victims and those injured in the train accident that took place last Sunday near the town of Adamuz in the province of Cordoba. The ceremony will begin at 18.30 and will be presided over by the Bishop of Malaga, José Antonio Satué.

"The Church in Malaga will join in prayer for the souls of the 45 people who died, for the speedy recovery of those still in hospital and for the recovery of the rest of those injured and affected by the tragic accident," the diocese explained.

The families of the victims in the province that the diocese has been able to contact, such as that of the young cardiologist Jesús Saldaña, and those of some of the injured, have been specially invited to this celebration, to which all the people of Malaga have been invited. "This invitation is extended to all those who have been close to the accident, even if their names have not been made public," the diocese added.