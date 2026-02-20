Denise Bush Friday, 20 February 2026, 13:02 Share

Luculia gratissima is a member of the Rubiaceae family, native to the central Himalayas and Indo-China, where it grows at high altitudes. The plant produces large, open clusters of pale pink, tubular flowers, at the ends of its branches from autumn through winter. These heavily scented blooms are grown commercially for use in the perfume industry.

The genus name comes from the Nepalese name for the plant, Luculi Swa, while the specific epithet 'gratissima' means 'most pleasant'- a fitting reference to its fragrance.

Luculia gratissima can grow as a large evergreen shrub or small tree, reaching up to four metres in height and about one and a half metres in width. It has pointed, dark green, ribbed leaves, some of which are tinged with red.

The plant does not tolerate frost but will withstand temperatures up to around 43°C provided it has sufficient shade. Once established, it is moderately drought hardy. In colder inland areas, it needs to be grown in a container so it can be moved indoors during winter.

Luculia gratissima requires a location with sufficient space to grow, free-draining, preferably acidic soil, and semi-shade during the summer months. It does not like to be moved once planted. After flowering, or in early spring, it can be cut back hard-reducing the branches to half their length will encourage more flowering stems.