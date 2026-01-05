Kings with female faces

Alekk M. Saanders Sanlucar de Barrameda Monday, 5 January 2026, 15:14 Share

Christmas festivities are traditionally celebrated in a context dominated by male figures such as Father Christmas and the Three Wise Men portrayed by men. However, women in Andalucía are increasingly taking on roles that previously belonged to men.

One woman: Sanlúcar de Barrameda

Sanlúcar de Barrameda in Cadiz province is known as the birthplace of Manzanilla wine, a unique sherry, and more recently for its female Christmas tradition. The town has an Order of the Three Kings of Sanlúcar, and every year, its president presents the mayor with the people chosen by the Order to represent Their Majesties the Three Kings. One of them is always a woman, portraying Balthazar. This year, Begoña Rodríguez Vargas, a hard-working person who is very dedicated to the Sanlúcar Anti-Bullying Association, was chosen as Balthazara.

Two women: Rute

Three people, chosen by public lottery, will represent Their Majesties in Rute. This small town in Cordoba province is known throughout the world for its impressive chocolate Christmas nativity scene. This year Rute has gained additional fame due to the fact that two women participate in the parade as the Wise Men.

The selection of the Three Kings in Rute is done in a very democratic way. Every resident of the town can become a King. All you have to do is submit an application. Every year, more and more people are interested in representing Their Majesties in the ‘cabalgata’. This year, a total of fifty-five people submitted applications to the Town hall to participate in the parade. The selection, as stipulated by the rules of the competition, was carried out by means of a public lottery in the presence of representatives of the local media.

As a result, María José Reina and María del Carmen Siles won the right to appear as Kings. As for who will play Gaspar, Melchior or Balthazar, the three selected candidates are supposed to either agree on the roles or draw lots among themselves. If any of the candidates are unable to take part in the parade, they would be replaced by someone from the list of three reserve candidates. Among the selected reserve candidates are also two women, María Victoria Garrido and Cristina Campos.

Three women: Punta Umbría

The most feminine parade will take place in Huelva province. The Three Kings parade in the coastal town of Punta Umbría will break stereotypes and make history. For the first time, all the Three Wise Men will be three women - Rocío Muñoz Salgero as King Melchior, Francisca de la Rosa Pereira as King Gaspar and María del Pilar Salgero García as King Balthazar. This unprecedented event was made possible by a lottery held on 22 April.

In addition, for the first time in Punta Umbría, the Star of Bethlehem will appear, played by Carmen Sánchez. Moreover, the female dominance is complemented by Julieta Barragán Hernández, a third-year student at the Virgen del Carmen school, who designed the poster.

Incidentally, an interesting trick is being used in the town of El Puerto de Santa María in Cádiz province. There, the dominance of male Kings is diluted by the presence of women through the introduction of Queens into the parade. The Snow Queen, the Queen of the West and the Queen of the East will alternate with the floats of King Melchior, King Gaspar and King Balthazar.