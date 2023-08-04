Iggy Pop's 'most memorable' performance in Marbella

David Lerma Compartir Copiar enlace

Iggy Pop, the 'godfather of punk' had the audience dancing in the aisles at the Nagüeles quarry on Wednesday, during a performance that the organisers hailed as the most memorable concert in Starlite's entire history.

The 76-year-old rocker managed to demonstrate why he is widely acknowledged as one of the most dynamic stage performers of all time. Pop bounded onto the stage and offered an energetic 90-minute performance of songs from his days with The Stooges to iconic hits such as The Passenger and Lust for Life, among others.