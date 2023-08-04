Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Iggy Pop had the audience dancing in the aisles in Marbella on Wednesday. Juan Carlos Domínguez
Iggy Pop&#039;s &#039;most memorable&#039; performance in Marbella

Iggy Pop's 'most memorable' performance in Marbella

David Lerma

Friday, 4 August 2023, 16:04

Compartir

Iggy Pop, the 'godfather of punk' had the audience dancing in the aisles at the Nagüeles quarry on Wednesday, during a performance that the organisers hailed as the most memorable concert in Starlite's entire history.

The 76-year-old rocker managed to demonstrate why he is widely acknowledged as one of the most dynamic stage performers of all time. Pop bounded onto the stage and offered an energetic 90-minute performance of songs from his days with The Stooges to iconic hits such as The Passenger and Lust for Life, among others.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad