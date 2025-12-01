Weighted blankets to fight insomnia: when gaining ten kilos can help

Carmen Barreiro Monday, 1 December 2025, 18:38 Share

When scrolling through social media, no doubt all of us will have come across another celebrity or influencer asking for brand recommendations for weighted blankets, the kind of duvet-style bed cover that weighs several kilos and which has been trending around the world for months as a fix to combat insomnia and anxiety. A long line of well-known and not-so-well-known celebrities have joined the furore over 'weighted blankets', a product that can be found in speciality shops and department stores from around 30 euros for the most economical version to almost 300 euros for top-brand, luxury models.

The key to the product's success lies precisely in the weight of the filling that, in most cases, consists of micro-beads, treated glass granules or plastic beads, distributed evenly across the entire surface of the duvet thanks to square-shaped seams that keep the contents perfectly distributed. "The pressure exerted by the additional weight of the blanket on the body is supposed to act like a massage: the muscles relax and this calming effect helps us fall asleep," says Dr Ainhoa Álvarez, coordinator for the insomnia working group with the Spanish sleep society (SES).

The therapeutic use of weighted blankets is nothing new. Heavy blankets of some kind or other have long been used with relative success on patients with psychiatric disorders to reduce their anxiety levels while they sleep. In fact, a recent study by the neuroscience department at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm concluded that the use of this type of duvet blanket, which are sold in different sizes and weights, can be very helpful in the treatment of illnesses such as depression, bipolar disorder and anxiety. In any case, experts recommend that the blanket should only be for individual use and should never exceed 10% of the body weight of the person using it.

The perfect sleeping position

Dr Álvarez is somewhat sceptical about the supposed benefits of this type of blanket for the general population. "In the latest international guidelines on managing insomnia, the use of weighted blankets does not appear, but it is true that several articles have been published in which these types of weighted blankets show certain benefits in groups with certain conditions. The results are encouraging, but for the moment there aren't enough studies on people who have difficulty falling asleep but don't have underlying diseases." The specialist goes on: "It also happens that, in people with insomnia, the placebo effect is very high, so simply using something that they believe will help them sleep, in this case a weighted blanket, almost always improves their sleep."

Besides the weight of the bed cover, aspects such as posture also play a role. "The best position is the one that is most comfortable for us, as long as it doesn't negatively affect our health." In general, sleeping on your side, especially on the left, is the most suitable position, while sleeping on your stomach is the least advisable because it leads to back and neck problems. Sleeping on your back is a no-no for people who snore or suffer from sleep apnea.

Good habits for quality rest

Establish a regular sleep schedule: it's good to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day.

Pay attention to environmental factors: "keeping the bedroom dark, quiet, well-ventilated and at a room temperature between 18-22C are essential for falling asleep", explains insomnia expert Dr Álvarez.

Keep your bed in good condition: it's important to sleep on a mattress suited to each sleeper's needs. The pillow should also have the right filling and thickness. "And remember that bed is for sleep or sex. Not for reading, watching TV or working", is the warning from the SES.

Stick to regular mealtimes: don't eat or drink large quantities during the three hours before bedtime, as heavy meals lead to indigestion that interferes with sleep.

Do some physical exercise: at least 40 minutes daily. However, your last workout should end a few hours before bedtime, so you can relax.

No phones or other screentime: sleep experts advise reducing exposure to blue light after 8pm and removing all electronic devices from the bedroom to ensure a good night's sleep. These devices not only make it harder to fall asleep, but can also keep you awake.

Go to bed as soon as you feel sleepy, as falling asleep while watching the telly will make it harder to fall back to sleep once in bed.