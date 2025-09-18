Vithas Xanit: more than a decade complying with the highest standards of healthcare quality worldwide

SUR in English Thursday, 18 September 2025, 17:53 Share

Vithas Xanit International Hospital has achieved its fourth reaccreditation from Joint Commission International (JCI), the most prestigious and demanding distinction in healthcare quality worldwide. This recognition, which only 26 hospitals in Spain have achieved, confirms more than a decade of commitment by the centre to the highest standards of patient safety, clinical excellence and hospital management.

In total, four hospitals in the group have this accreditation: Vithas Xanit International, Vithas Granada, Vithas Almería and Vithas Madrid Arturo Soria. In addition, at the corporate level, Vithas has held the JCI Enterprise distinction since 2023.

Joint Commission International evaluates 1,300 indicators, covering all areas of care and aspects such as safety, patient rights, infection prevention, medication management, etc., as well as issues relating to new technologies, hospital safety, sustainability, professional skills and organisational leadership, among others.

‘This quality accreditation endorses our organisation as a centre of reference, distinguished by its commitment to excellence, continuous improvement and good practices in care,’ explains Jose Antonio Ródenas, managing director of Vithas Xanit International Hospital.

Commitment to excellence and patient safety

José Antonio Ródenas emphasises that ‘this new reaccreditation fills us with satisfaction and confirms that we are on the right track. It represents significant endorsement of the work carried out and demonstrates that the organisation remains aligned with the best practices in the healthcare sector.’

Bárbara Torres, medical director of Vithas Xanit International Hospital, pointed out that ‘what patients experience is, above all, a feeling of trust and security during their stay in hospital, which is the result of the organisation's ongoing commitment to quality care and patient safety.’

‘Every aspect of care is carefully planned and supported by the most up-to-date clinical protocols, as well as effective coordination between different healthcare professionals. This comprehensive approach allows us to offer safe, efficient care focused on the patient's needs, strengthening their perception of being in a secure and professional environment,’ explains Alicia González, the hospital's Director of Nursing.

An international hospital with global standards

Vithas Xanit International Hospital not only stands out for its excellence in healthcare in Spain, but has also established itself as an international benchmark hospital, especially for foreign nationals seeking high-quality medical care in Europe. Located on the Costa del Sol, a region with a strong international reputation for health tourism, Vithas Xanit offers medical services tailored to patients of multiple nationalities, with multilingual staff and personalised care.

The reaccreditation also reinforces the hospital's role as one of the top medical clinics on the Costa del Sol (a destination with a strong international reputation for tourism and health). According to the managing director of Vithas Xanit International Hospital, ‘for foreign patients, accreditation is a decisive factor, as many of them recognise it as the ultimate guarantee of quality and safety, giving them peace of mind when choosing us. If we combine the appeal of the Costa del Sol with a hospital that meets the same criteria as the best centres in the world, we reinforce our position as leaders within the sector,’ he explains.

Technological innovation and continuous training

The hospital’s main challenge is to consolidate a permanent focus on progress, strengthening its dedication to excellence in care by investing in technology, continuous staff training and the adoption of new protocols that guarantee quality and safety and optimise the patient experience, explains Chelo García, Head of Quality at Vithas Xanit International Hospital.

Leader in healthcare quality

Since its first accreditation in 2014, Vithas Xanit Internacional has maintained a firm commitment to excellence in care. This fourth reaccreditation consolidates the hospital as one of the few centres in Spain recognised by Joint Commission International and places the company on the same level of excellence as the best hospitals in the world. ‘We want each year to represent progress and for each evaluation to demonstrate our constant improvement in all areas’ concludes Jose Antonio Ródenas.