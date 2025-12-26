Top 20 'mini-tips' to take life easy (and be happier)

José Carlos Castillo Madrid Friday, 26 December 2025, 10:18 Share

We live at a fast pace. We go from one place to another on autopilot, while a pile of thoughts and tasks crowd our heads. No wonder then that the World Health Organization (WHO) has referred to stress as "the epidemic of the 21st century". Isn't it time to change our mindset?

Science has shown that taking it easy in life has all sorts of benefits. Physically, we run a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, we sleep like a log, we have fewer muscle aches, we digest our food better and we feel more energetic thanks to a boosted immune system. On the mental level, meanwhile, less anxiety equals a greater ability to concentrate; we are in a better mood, we become more creative, our interpersonal relationships take a qualitative leap forward and we gain a sense of purpose.

The problem, of course, is that changing our habits is not easy. That's why we've turned to one of the leading experts in the art of 'slow living', journalist Carl Honoré, who offers us these practical tips:

1. Slow the pace

"At random times during the day, stop and ask yourself if you are doing what you are doing too fast. After a few minutes, return to the task more calmly".

2. Think before you send an email

"Before sending an email, pause for ten seconds and ask yourself whether it would be more convenient to deal with the matter face-to-face or over the phone. If people are copied in, also consider whether they really should be.

3. Breathe

"When you feel rushed or anxious, stop and take a few deep breaths: it's an instant calmer for the body and mind.

4. Shorten your calendar

"Create a list of things 'not to do'. Go through your schedule every day and eliminate anything unnecessary: A meeting you can cancel? A dinner you can get out of? Move it to the 'don't do' list and move on.

5. Meditate

"Meditation (or mindfulness) is a powerful tool for slowing down. Over time, it even rewires your brain to process information - faster!

6. Schedule short breaks

"When working from home, build regular breaks into your day. Take one when you notice you're slacking. Or set a reminder. But be flexible: if you're inspired or in the middle of an important conversation, postpone the break until you're ready.

7. Have a good lunch

"Make it a rule, whenever possible, to eat lunch away from your desk or workplace. Even if it's only for 20 minutes."

8. Get up earlier

"Set the alarm ten minutes earlier every morning (it's worth it, believe me) for a more relaxed start to the day."

9. Say no

"Make it a habit to say 'no' to superfluous invitations or requests at least once a day".

10. Stop notifications

"Avoid the flood of interruptions in your free time by turning off all notifications. This way you will have to check messages or updates manually (i.e. when you decide)".

11. Embrace 'monotasking

"Avoid the clumsiness and inefficiency of multitasking by focusing, as much as possible, on one thing at a time".

12. Find a slow ritual

"Choose an activity that immunises you against rushing and make it part of your daily routine. It can be reading, yoga, gardening, cooking, knitting, painting...".

13. Follow the two-minute rule

"When faced with a difficult personal or work decision, take two minutes to reflect. It is enough to overcome the brain's automatic biases and make a more rational and accurate decision.

14. Keeps track

"Write down how many times you enjoyed a family meal, a good night's sleep, a deep conversation or a creative moment in the last month. Do your best to increase that number from now on".

15. Prepare for tomorrow, today

"At the end of the day, plan the next day so that you can go to bed with a clear mind".

16. Write by hand

"Take handwritten notes whenever you can. By forcing you to slow down, it improves learning and retention over typing".

17. Hide the mobile phone

"When you talk to someone in person, make sure there are no mobile phones in sight: the conversation will be deeper and more focused".

18. Surround yourself with green

"Make more use of the green spaces around you. A few minutes in nature is hugely relaxing".

19. Revere the coffee break

"Spend 10 minutes just to prepare and drink a coffee, tea.... No mobile phone, no newspapers, no reports".

20. Listen calmly

"Next time you have a conversation with someone, make an effort to listen carefully. Ask lots of questions and restate what the other person has said in your own words".