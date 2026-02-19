Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Archivo. Reuters
Health and safety

Spain recalls Toblerone chocolate batches

The health warning mainly concerns people with intolerance to almonds, soya, egg and/or milk

Raquel Merino

Raquel Merino

Málaga

Thursday, 19 February 2026, 12:34

Spain has removed several batches of Toblerone chocolate from the market, after the distribution company warned that the label does not include content information in Spanish.

The alert mostly concerns people with intolerance to almonds, soya, egg and/or milk.

The product in question is 'Dark chocolate with honey and almond nougat (ten per cent)', namely batches OOY3154711 (best before date 20 May 2027) and OOY3155111 (best before date 17 June 2027), both with barcode 7622210496607.

Prior to withdrawal, the batches could be found in shops in Andalucía, Aragon, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Valencia, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Navarre, the Basque Country and Madrid. The health authorities have not ruled out distribution in other regions.

Customers can call 900 963 248 to contact the manufacturer (Mondelez). Those who wish to return the product or request more information can also fill out the form on their website.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Nerja town hall rejects plans for golf course and housing on Larios land
  2. 2 Nerja growers voice concerns over future use of Larios land
  3. 3 Frustration as Malaga CF suffer just their second league defeat of the Funes era
  4. 4 2026 Winter Olympics: Olivia Smart leaves Games engaged after top-10 finish
  5. 5 Cártama restores ancient Iberian warrior artifacts for public display
  6. 6 Almost 60 new social houses to be built in landmark exchange programme on eastern Costa del Sol
  7. 7 Torremolinos approves university hub for abandoned Plaza Pablo Picasso building
  8. 8 Fuengirola
  9. 9 Torre del Mar Tapas Route 2026: can you complete this 28-restaurant foodie challenge?
  10. 10 Why a scientist fell in love with this peculiar Andalusian carnival

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Spain recalls Toblerone chocolate batches

Spain recalls Toblerone chocolate batches