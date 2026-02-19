Spain recalls Toblerone chocolate batches

Raquel Merino Málaga Thursday, 19 February 2026, 12:34 Share

Spain has removed several batches of Toblerone chocolate from the market, after the distribution company warned that the label does not include content information in Spanish.

The alert mostly concerns people with intolerance to almonds, soya, egg and/or milk.

The product in question is 'Dark chocolate with honey and almond nougat (ten per cent)', namely batches OOY3154711 (best before date 20 May 2027) and OOY3155111 (best before date 17 June 2027), both with barcode 7622210496607.

Prior to withdrawal, the batches could be found in shops in Andalucía, Aragon, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Valencia, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Navarre, the Basque Country and Madrid. The health authorities have not ruled out distribution in other regions.

Customers can call 900 963 248 to contact the manufacturer (Mondelez). Those who wish to return the product or request more information can also fill out the form on their website.