The ultimate Japanese trick for sleeping in summer without air conditioning or a fan

The sweltering summer nights are here. Those nights when there's no cool breeze and the sheets stick to your skin, making it difficult to fall into the arms of Morpheus. What can you do to fall asleep during the hot nights? A Japanese trick has been circulating on social media lately that promises to make you sleep easier without having to use fans or air conditioning.

This homemade Japanese trick has gone viral on social networks such as TikTok, where it has been shared by Daikinspain, a Japanese company that is a world leader in the manufacture of air conditioning systems. The trick is based on a technique as simple as cooling the textiles that are going to be used during the night: pyjamas, pillowcases, sheets or nightie. How is it done? Put the garment you are going to wear in an airtight bag and put it in the freezer at least 30 minutes before going to bed.

In this way, when we go to bed, this cold garment will help to provide immediate relief and help us to fall asleep more quickly. Although it is true that the cold effect will not last throughout the night, it can help us relax to sleep in the first few minutes.

If you prefer, you can also cool a small cloth and place it on your chest, arms or the back of your neck, a gesture that will help to combat the high temperatures. This method is similar to the classic damp towel or cool wet-wipes to mitigate the heat.

For it work better, it can be combined with other tricks such as keeping the room dark, closing blinds and ventilating the room after sunset.