Six benefits of a good night’s sleep

Lack of sleep has become one of the great problems of modern society. We live in a state of constant stress that often prevents us from complying with the recommendation from the sleep experts: that we should sleep 7 to 9 hours every day. In fact, according to the sleep map prepared by Landgeist, Spain is the country that sleeps the least among our European neighbours: 7 hours and 13 minutes, next are the Germans (7:19), the French (7:29) and the British (7:33).

The situation worsens on the other side of the pond, since most US citizens barely sleep six hours a night, which ends up affecting their physical and mental performance when awake. It is not surprising then that the technology industry has been trying to capitalise on this problem for some time.

A device that modifies brain waves

The latest example of this type of device is Elemind, a headband capable of monitoring and altering brain wave activity to help you fall asleep faster and deeper. The device incorporates electroencephalographic (EEG) sensors that detect the electrical activity of the brain. Then it modifies and modulates those brain waves via acoustic stimulation conducted through the skull. The product’s manufacturer refers to a recent study to demonstrate the effectiveness of the invention: 76% of the patients involved fell asleep faster than before using the headband. More precisely, it took them 48% less time than the average to reach deep sleep.

The idea of Elemind (the company goes by the same name as its product) is to have a product that is one step ahead of the sleep masks equipped with headphones that we have been seeing on the tech market for some time.

In addition to blocking light, these masks neutralise background noise using the latest noise-cancellation technology, replacing it with relaxing sounds, white noise or nothing. This allows the user to relax, to let go of any tension and fall asleep more easily, such is the manufacturers‘ promise.

There are also many devices that project soft beams of light, such as luminous metronomes based on rhythmic breathing exercises. These types of gadgets regulate our circadian rhythm and promote the production of melatonin (the hormone that regulates day and night cycles of activity and rest), allowing us to gain up to 100 hours of sleep per year.

Beds, pillows and smartwatches

Sometimes problems with insomnia are caused by the pillow(s) or mattress we use. Hence, smart versions of both have gained in popularity. Yes, not everyone can invest thousands of euros in renewing their mattress, but the truth is that it is worth it.

The most advanced models include automatic air conditioning to increase or lower the temperature according to the time of year, which allows us to sleep without waking up in a sweat or from the cold. Good in both the coldest of winters and the hottest of summers. They also cut out the need to keep a heater, a fan or the AC on all night.

Some smart mattresses and pillows also allow you to regulate the firmness of your bed. Some even house discreet speakers so you can fall asleep while listening to an audiobook. However, the sleep experts recommend seeing your GP if you have recurring difficulties with falling asleep or staying asleep in order to rule out any possible ailment that is being masked by applying these solutions.

These medical experts would also benefit from having some detailed data on us when we consult them about our sleep patterns. Most mornings we will have some clue as to the quality of our sleep, but nothing quantifiable. With smart bracelets or watches designed expressly for this we can inform better and be better informed ourselves. Most of these wrist devices automatically record our movements and heart rate during the night, creating a graph that we can then consult via our mobile phone regarding how much time we have spent in deep sleep, how many times we have moved and so on.

That said, if we don’t have a smart wearable or we don’t want to wear a device in bed, we can just use our own smartphone. Apps like Sleep Cycle ask us to place the phone on the bedside table to record our sleep pattern by capturing all sounds and vibrations. They even allow us to set an alarm to wake us up in a light sleep phase (within the 30-minute period that we select) so that we get out of bed in the morning feeling less exhausted.