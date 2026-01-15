Malaga scientists find common drug may help treat severe asthma

Asthma is a complex condition, and for many people, standard "puffer" inhalers simply aren't enough to keep their symptoms under control. Now, an international study led by scientists in Malaga has found that a type of medicine usually reserved for a different lung disease, known as COPD, could be a breakthrough for those struggling with severe asthma.

Researchers from the biomedical research institute of Malaga (IBIMA Plataforma BIONAND), the regional university hospital and the Andalusian health service are behind this recent discovery. The study has been coordinated by Ibon Eguíluz and María José Torres Jaén. Published in the EAACI, it introduces a shift in our understanding of this disease that affects millions of people around the world.

Inhaled medications known as LAMAs, considered bronchodilators, have anti-inflammatory effects and may prevent lung tissue deterioration

The paper focuses on inhaled drugs called anticholinergics or long-acting muscarinic antagonists (LAMAs), mainly used to treat COPD - a long-term lung condition, often caused by smoking, where the airways are permanently damaged.

Bronchodilators

"Traditionally, they have been considered only as bronchodilators, i.e. drugs that help you breathe better by opening up the airways, but we now know that they also have anti-inflammatory effects and can prevent lung tissue deterioration," Dr Eguíluz says.

These medicines can be used to help people with more complex asthma pathologies. LAMAs could become an essential tool in routine treatment, possibly before there is need for intervention with biologics.

Researchers highlight the need for more personalised medicine. LAMAs could be particularly useful in some patient profiles, elderly people being one such example, as certain nerve connections in the lungs increase over time, making these drugs more effective. They may also be helpful in patients with excessive mucus production or in those whose asthma attacks are triggered by viral infections.

Specific patient cases

Improvement has also been observed in patients with specific patterns of central airway obstruction, as well as in people with non-allergic asthma, who are less responsive to conventional treatments.

"Identifying which patients benefit most from LAMAs brings us closer to a much more effective and personalised treatment," Dr María José Torres Jaén says. "This knowledge will allow us to optimise treatments, improve the quality of life of our patients and, potentially, delay the need for biologic drugs in some cases."

The research has involved an extensive review of clinical studies and real-world data. It proves that these medicines improve lung function and reduce asthma attacks, without causing side effects.