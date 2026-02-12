Spain recalls popular tattoo and make-up inks over toxic chemical levels

Raquel Merino Málaga Thursday, 12 February 2026, 14:52 Share

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps) has ordered the immediate withdrawal of several tattoo and permanent make-up inks from the market.

The products, distributed by Alkimia Technology and Stetic S.A.U., were found to be in breach of strict European health regulations.

Since January 2022, all inks sold in the EU must comply with specific limits on chemical substances to ensure consumer safety.

However, Aemps has detected that several inks contain 1,2 hexanediol in a concentration of between one and five per cent, higher than the regulation allows. The company has been selling the products outside its official sales channels.

1,2-hexanediol is a multifunctional chemical compound widely used as a solvent, moisturiser and antimicrobial agent in cosmetics and skincare products. When in excess, it can lead to adverse reactions, mainly irritation, dermatitis or allergic reactions.

The withdrawn products withdrawn are the following:

680-PE: Kalamar Ink, white range: White colour

681-PE: Kalamar Ink, black range: colours Black, Shadow 1, Shadow 3, Vanta Black