Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Health and safety

Spain recalls popular tattoo and make-up inks over toxic chemical levels

Health authorities (Aemps) order the withdrawal of Kalamar Ink products containing excessive 1,2-hexanediol, which can cause severe skin irritation

Raquel Merino

Raquel Merino

Málaga

Thursday, 12 February 2026, 14:52

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps) has ordered the immediate withdrawal of several tattoo and permanent make-up inks from the market.

The products, distributed by Alkimia Technology and Stetic S.A.U., were found to be in breach of strict European health regulations.

Since January 2022, all inks sold in the EU must comply with specific limits on chemical substances to ensure consumer safety.

However, Aemps has detected that several inks contain 1,2 hexanediol in a concentration of between one and five per cent, higher than the regulation allows. The company has been selling the products outside its official sales channels.

1,2-hexanediol is a multifunctional chemical compound widely used as a solvent, moisturiser and antimicrobial agent in cosmetics and skincare products. When in excess, it can lead to adverse reactions, mainly irritation, dermatitis or allergic reactions.

The withdrawn products withdrawn are the following:

680-PE: Kalamar Ink, white range: White colour

681-PE: Kalamar Ink, black range: colours Black, Shadow 1, Shadow 3, Vanta Black

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Foreign-born stars spearhead Spain's figure skating hopes for Milano-Cortina Olympics
  2. 2 Missing British girl found safe and well in Torre del Mar
  3. 3 Torremolinos to launch high-tech digital tourist hub in La Carihuela
  4. 4 Mijas police arrest five and issue 74 drug reports in massive security sweep
  5. 5 Urgent search for missing British girl, 15, in Torre del Mar
  6. 6 Classic car club to host breakfast meeting in Marbella for motoring enthusiasts
  7. 7 Costa del Sol businessman praised for his continued support of 'butterfly skin' children
  8. 8 Vandals damage sculpture by renowned Torre del Mar artist
  9. 9 The hidden health cost of loneliness
  10. 10 Widespread chaos for lower-league football across Malaga province due to weather disruption

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Spain recalls popular tattoo and make-up inks over toxic chemical levels

Spain recalls popular tattoo and make-up inks over toxic chemical levels