Malaga has the best private hospital in Andalucía according to Newsweek's 2026 ranking

SUR Monday, 2 March 2026, 13:59 Share

Hospital Quirónsalud Málaga has once again ranked among the major international benchmarks in healthcare. Newsweek's 2026 list has named it the best private hospital in Andalucía.

The Quirónsalud network frequently appears in the eighth publication of the international magazine's list: 14 centres, 11 in Spain and three in Colombia.

Newsweek prepares the ranking after an extensive evaluation process that combines the opinion of tens of thousands of healthcare professionals from 32 countries with hospital quality indicators, patient safety, experience data and a survey on the implementation of PROMs (Patient Reported Outcome Measures).

The report also includes a list of the top 100 hospitals in each country. In Spain, Quirónsalud has 11 centres among the most outstanding. Ten of them also appear in the national top 50: Hospital Universitario Fundación Jiménez Díaz (9th), Hospital Ruber Internacional (14th), Centro Médico Teknon (16th), Hospital Quirónsalud Barcelona (20th), Hospital Universitario Quirónsalud Madrid (29th), Hospital Universitari Dexeus (31st), Hospital Universitari Sagrat Cor (35th), Hospital Quirónsalud Málaga (36th), Hospital Quirónsalud Sagrado Corazón (43rd), Hospital Universitario Rey Juan Carlos (48th) and Hospital Universitario La Luz (92nd).

In the global ranking of the 250 best hospitals in the world, Hospital Universitario Fundación Jiménez Díaz is once again among the top 170 and continues being one of the 12 Spanish hospitals in this international list.

In addition, for the fourth consecutive year, Newsweek has published the ranking of the best hospitals in Colombia, which includes three Quirónsalud centres: Centro Médico Imbanaco (6th), Clínica Medellín (25th) and Clínica del Prado (35th).

Other awards

Founded in 1933, Newsweek produces various annual reports to identify the most outstanding healthcare institutions worldwide.

Among them is the ranking World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, last published in September 2025, in which four Quirónsalud hospitals received recognition for being among the best in the world in several specialties: pneumology, traumatology, traumatology and cardiology.

The World's Best Smart Hospitals 2026 ranking also distinguished Hospital Universitario Fundación Jiménez Díaz for the third consecutive year among the 300 "smartest" hospitals in the world, in recognition of its commitment to technological innovation and the implementation of advanced digital solutions.

The 2026 edition of World's Best Hospitals analyses hospitals in 32 countries (more than 2,500) including Germany, the US, France, Japan, the UK, Italy, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Spain, making it one of the most comprehensive and demanding international rankings in the healthcare sector.