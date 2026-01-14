New smoking cessation drug: mint-flavoured oral solution paid for by Spanish social security

Almudena Nogués Málaga Wednesday, 14 January 2026, 12:46 Share

Quitting smoking is one of the most common New Year's resolutions.and Spanish residents who made this decision at the start of 2026 are in luck.

Since 1 January, the Ministry of Health has been funding a new medicine - Recigarum Solución Oral, which is a new formulation of the already existing Recigarum pills.

Recigarum is the brand name of the cytisinicline from Polish laboratory Adamed. The new mint-flavoured, clear liquid formulation expands the range of available options.

The treatment with Recigarum Solución Oral lasts 25 days. The drug comes in a dosing pump, with each dose supplying 1.5 milligrams of the active ingredient, the same as a pill. As the Ministry of Health puts it, it is a "treatment for tobacco dependence and reduction of nicotine dependence cravings in smokers who are ready to quit".

The publicly funded indication is limited to the following conditions:

- In order for the medicine to be prescribed, patients must be included in a support programme (individual and/or group) for smoking cessation in their region.

In addition, patients must meet the following characteristics:

-Patients who have an expressed motivation to quit smoking as evidenced by a quit attempt within the last year;

-Patients who smoke ten or more cigarettes per day and who also have a high level of dependence rated by the Fagerström test, higher or equal to seven;

One annual attempt per patient to quit smoking with pharmacological support will be funded. Only professionals can prescribe this medicine.

Each prescription is for one pack, which is equivalent to 25 days of treatment. The drug is dispensed according to a gradual schedule, starting with more frequent doses at the beginning: one dose every two hours, up to a maximum of six per day during the first three days. The schedule then gradually tapers as the treatment progresses.

According to the laboratory, although the process lasts 25 days, smoking must be completely stopped on the fifth day. In case of relapse or failure, the process must be interrupted. It can be resumed after two to three months.