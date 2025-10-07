More Than Braces: A Fresh Look at Children’s Dentistry in Marbella

SUR in English Marbella Tuesday, 7 October 2025, 11:14 | Updated 11:34h. Share

For many international families who settle in Marbella, or spend part of the year here, healthcare is one of the first considerations. Among the practical questions of schooling, housing and language, one simple concern always arises: where can children receive specialist dental care they can rely on?

Orthodontics has traditionally been seen as something for teenagers, usually beginning when all the permanent teeth have appeared. But in recent years, awareness has grown of the benefits of starting earlier. A preventive, two-phase approach allows specialists to guide jaw growth during childhood, making later treatment simpler and often shorter.

This fresh way of thinking is now available in Marbella through Moonz, a clinic designed entirely around children and teenagers. Part of an international group with centres across Spain and in London, Moonz Marbella offers both orthodontics and paediatric dentistry in an environment built to make families feel at ease.

A Two-Phase Approach

The orthodontists at Moonz Marbella specialise in two-phase treatment. The first phase, typically between ages 6 and 9, uses gentle functional appliances to create the right conditions for adult teeth to emerge and for the jaws to develop harmoniously. The second phase, during adolescence, fine-tunes alignment with braces or aligners.

This approach can mean fewer invasive procedures, shorter treatment times in the teenage years, and — just as important for parents — greater confidence for children during their school days.

“Two-phase orthodontics means gentler treatment early, and shorter treatment later”

Beyond Orthodontics

What makes Moonz stand out is that it does not stop at braces. The Marbella clinic also provides paediatric dentistry, caring for children’s teeth from the moment the first tooth appears. The specialists are trained not only in clinical care, but also in making appointments positive and educational. Preventive care and good habits are emphasised from the start, laying the foundations for lifelong oral health.

An Environment Made for Families

The design of the clinic reflects this philosophy. Bright, welcoming spaces help children feel at ease, while parents benefit from clear explanations and transparent planning. For international families — many of whom divide their time between Spain and another home abroad — the multilingual team ensures continuity of care and peace of mind.

A Trusted Name

Since its founding in 2011, Moonz has treated more than 54,000 patients across its network. The Marbella centre brings that experience to the Costa del Sol, combining international expertise with an understanding of the needs of local families and the international community.

For those raising children in Marbella, whether full-time or part-time, Moonz offers more than orthodontics. It provides a complete approach to children’s oral health — one that is preventive, specialist, and designed to make young patients feel at home.

Address: Centro de Negocios Oasis, C.N. 340, km. 176. 29600 Marbella (Málaga).

Phone: 952 774 332.

Mail: marbella@moonz.es