Medical, Surgical and Hospital Cover: Essential for Expatriates

Starting a new life in Spain means embracing new experiences, traditions and a different way of life. To fully enjoy this new stage, it is essential to feel protected. For this reason, having health insurance with medical, surgical and hospital cover is not only advisable, but key to providing peace of mind.

What is medical, surgical and hospital cover?

This is comprehensive health cover that includes three main areas:

• Medical cover: includes consultations with general practitioners and specialists, diagnostic tests and monitoring of medical conditions.

• Surgical cover: includes surgical procedures without long waiting lists.

• Hospital cover: includes hospital admission and stay due to illness, as well as specialised care during that period.

All of this guarantees complete protection for your healthcare needs.

Why is it important for expatriates?

For many international citizens, it is an essential requirement in order to obtain a Visa or Residency certificate in Spain. However, beyond this, it offers numerous advantages:

• Comprehensive and high-quality medical care:

Having full cover allows policyholders to access an integrated service to look after their health. In addition, if the insurance company has an extensive medical network, such as that offered by ASSSA, the policyholder can choose from a wide range of specialists, high-quality private clinics and leading international hospitals.

• Care in different languages:

One of the main challenges of living in Spain is the language barrier. In matters relating to health, it is essential that communication is clear, effective and fluent in order to fully understand diagnoses and treatments. With ASSSA, the policyholder may attend multilingual medical centres or centres offering translation services, and may also be assisted in different languages at their offices.

• Greater peace of mind:

Knowing that you have comprehensive cover for potential illnesses, particularly while living in another country, reduces uncertainty, provides reassurance and allows you to focus on enjoying the experience.

• Rapid access to healthcare:

One of the benefits of having private health insurance is access to healthcare without long waiting lists. It allows you to consult the specialist of your choice directly, undergo diagnostic tests without delay and have surgical procedures carried out within shorter timeframes. This makes a significant difference, improving expatriates’ quality of life and overall wellbeing.

• Reduced financial impact in the event of unforeseen circumstances:

Taking out health insurance with comprehensive cover prevents unexpected expenses in the event of illness, as the costs of hospitalisation or surgery can be considerable. In the long term, this can result in greater financial savings.

ASSSA, a health insurance company with more than 90 years of experience, offers medical, surgical and hospital cover across all its policy options. In addition, it has extensive expertise in providing cover for international citizens, and its policies meet all the requirements for obtaining a Visa or Residency permit in Spain.

The aim is for policyholders to feel reassured and protected. For this reason, ASSSA provides personalised and multilingual assistance at its offices, an extensive medical network with high-quality centres, hospitals offering care in different languages, and direct access to specialists.

In addition, ASSSA offers further benefits: lifetime cover, policies without co-payments, no increase in premium due to age, as well as exclusive discounts and special promotions.

