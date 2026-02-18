Limonar Clinics: a leading Malaga hair clinic with a doctor-led approach and personalised follow-up Hair transplants carried out by expert doctors, with individual medical diagnoses, in a discreet and accessible setting

Hair loss is not just an aesthetic concern. For many people, it has a significant emotional impact and affects self-esteem. In response, hair medicine has evolved towards a more rigorous model, where medical diagnosis and long-term planning are essential.

In Malaga, Limonar Clinics has established itself as a leading clinic thanks to an approach based firmly on medical judgement and tailored treatment for every patient.

“At Limonar Clinics, consultations are carried out by expert doctors in hair medicine, not sales staff,” they say.

Each patient is assessed by medical professionals who analyse their current situation and the likely progression of hair loss, and design a treatment plan that reflects their genuine needs.

“Not all types of alopecia are the same, which is why we don’t apply standard solutions.”

Hair transplants carried out by doctors

A hair transplant is an effective solution in cases of irreversible hair loss. At Limonar Clinics, the procedure is performed directly by doctors specialising in hair medicine, using advanced techniques that respect the scalp's anatomy and promote natural-looking results.

Before any procedure, factors such as the quality of the donor area, the type of alopecia and long-term planning are carefully assessed to ensure a realistic and safe approach.

What’s more, patient support doesn’t stop after the surgery is complete: “The process doesn’t end on the day of the transplant. We carry out quarterly follow-ups during the first year.” These regular medical reviews allow doctors to monitor progress, address any concerns and optimise results.

Regenerative mesotherapy as a preventive and complementary treatment

That said, not every patient requires surgery. In the early stages of hair loss, or as a complement to a transplant, the clinic offers regenerative hair mesotherapy designed to stimulate hair follicles, improve density and strengthen existing hair.

“We don’t sell transplants. We offer personalised medical solutions,” they stress.

The aim is always to preserve and enhance natural hair wherever possible, within a comprehensive medical framework.

A discreet setting and personalised care

Alongside its clinical standards, Limonar Clinics provides a discreet environment with easy access and convenient parking, features that patients particularly appreciate.

“Our patients aren’t numbers on a spreadsheet. They’re a person we support throughout the entire process.”

Care is direct and personalised, with a strong emphasis on clear communication and professional approachability.

Healthcare compliance

The clinic operates under NICA 65340, its official healthcare authorisation number, in full compliance with current regulations and established medical standards.

“Trust is built on natural results and genuine follow-up.”

More information:

Address: Avda. Camarón de la Isla, 2. Local 5. 29016. Málaga.

Phone: 951 87 05 07.

WhatsApp: 643 02 33 99.

Website: https://limonarclinics.es/

Hair assessments are free of charge and are always carried out by expert doctors specialising in hair medicine.