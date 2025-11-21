Isometrics: the exercise that gets you in shape without moving

Julia Fernández Madrid Friday, 21 November 2025, 09:20 Share

Everyone associates exercise with movement, but you can also exercise while standing completely still. Seriously. Now, two warnings: first, it is still tiring and second, you will still sweat. This is known as isometrics. "This type of exercise is one in which you exert force and neither the origin of the posture nor the engaging of the muscle moves closer together or further apart, they remain stable the entire time," explains David Barranco, professor and researcher at the European University of Madrid.

The definition seems more complicated than it is, but it is easily understood with an example: an isometric exercise is holding a specific position for a set amount of time. To be more precise, a classic and very popular isometric exercise is the dreaded plank. Yes, the one they force us to do at the gym, which consists of holding a horizontal body line on the floor, supported on the tips of our feet and forearms.

These exercises are loved and hated in equal measure because, even though isometrics don't involve any sudden movements or jumping, they can still be uncomfortable. Another classic example is the static squat: at first, it sounds good, lowering yourself as if you were going to sit on a chair and holding it for a while, but, as time goes by, you start to feel the strain. It's not comfortable.

Isometric exercises are muscle contractions and, depending on which one you're doing, "they generate different benefits", notes Barranco. Whether they are easy or not, we are "working" the muscles effectively, although popular belief suggests it is better to be constantly moving. "Dynamic contractions have a slightly higher benefit than isometric ones, but the latter have another advantage" that is even more important.

"They can be done when a person has an injury or is recovering from one, has joint problems or even arthritis," he says. The reason? "This way of performing a contraction improves muscle strength without putting the joint at risk. For example, if someone has a knee injury, they can start with this type of controlled pressure." Always done under professional supervision to avoid injury, of course.

If you like isometrics, check your blood pressure before doing any

What the expert does not recommend is doing a routine exclusively of isometric exercises. "In principle, we should not lose sight of one thing: just as you don't eat red meat every day, you shouldn't do isometrics every day," advises Barranco. "They are complementary to other exercises and specialists recommend them based on the individual, the circumstances, their needs and so on." In other words, we should combine them with other ways of training the muscles "dynamically". This is because, when done properly, isometrics are no easier than other forms of exercise: "The contraction is just as intense and hard," he adds.

No huffing and puffing

What we do need to keep in mind is for whom this type of exercise is not recommended. "We mustn't forget that these types of muscle contractions cause blood pressure to rise, so they aren't recommended for people with hypertension." Another important guideline is to "maintain a smooth breathing pattern" during the exercise. In other words, if we do a glute bridge (that is, keeping our buttocks raised and tight while supporting our upper back and feet on the floor), we should breathe normally. If we're constantly panting, that's bad. "We'll tire more easily," adds Barranco, in which case it's better to stop.

Of course, it is very important to know the technique before getting down to business. Since it is a specific position, if we don't maintain it correctly or we compensate by shifting our weight to another part of our body, we're not working out properly. Good posture is essential. For that reason, if we have a gym monitor watching us, so much the better, but we must also "look in the mirror" and not just for vanity reasons.

"Gyms are there for that purpose, to make us look at how we perform our exercises, our movements," says Barranco. There is no need to be embarrassed or afraid of being called conceited. "It's very important to check our posture during exercise because, with fatigue, we often lose it." This in turn can mean that we are not working the muscles we want to work, or worse, we might injure ourselves.

Three key questions:

What are the best isometric exercises?

Any dynamic exercise can become an isometric exercise if you hold the position still. With isometrics, you can work all types of muscle groups. "If we want to work the core, isometrics work quite well because working the abs requires a high level of technical skill and strain on the spine, but, with isometrics, the risk of injury is reduced and we can achieve practically the same results," says Prof Barranco.

How long should I hold the position each time?

If you can't hold a plank for a minute, don't feel bad. "In my opinion, we often work with holds that are too long. Some authors, like McGill, recommend holding them for 12 to 20 seconds at most," advises the expert. "We can, for example, do several sets instead." Another important point: "The moment you start trembling during the exercise, you have to stop because that only indicates fatigue" and, when fatigue sets in, you're no longer working effectively.

What if it hurts while I'm doing them?

"You have to differentiate between discomfort and pain," he says. It is clear that the muscle we are working on is going to 'complain' a little, but we need to see where the tension is coming from and how intense it is. However, 'no pain, no gain' should not be our motto.