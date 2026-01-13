Influencer arrested at Malaga airport for illegal needle-free lip filler treatments

The Guardia Civil has arrested an influencer who runs a cosmetic clinic in Madrid for reportedly administering hyaluronic acid without qualifications, using an unregulated method.

She was detained at Malaga Airport and is under investigation, alongside owners of other beauty clinics in Marbella, Pamplona and Madrid.

"No needles and no pain, just juicy lips with that glow that you love so much," the influencer says on her Instagram profile, where she has thousands of followers. In her posts, she says that her technique "uses pressure to introduce hyaluronic acid safely and evenly", "without pain". According to her, this guarantees "more hydrated, defined and juicy lips, maintaining the natural shape of the face".

This novel method reached the Guardia Civil of Navarre, who launched an investigation to determine whether this treatment had the necessary authorisations and whether it was harmful.

After contacting the Spanish society of aesthetic medicine (SEME), the investigators found that the method was not regulated and was therefore being carried out illegally.

They also found that the influencer reportedly applied this medical product without having the qualifications to do so and even offered training courses on how to do it. In one of her posts, she even admitted to having learnt the technique "digitally a few years ago" and encouraged others to do the same with the online courses she offered.

One of the centres advertising this method is located in Marbella and its owner is also under investigation on suspicion of labour intrusiveness and crimes against public health. The Guardia Civil say that the investigation is still open and that they are trying to locate victims.

According to some national media who have been able to contact some of the influencer's customers, people have complained of "complications" and "pain" that have forced them to dissolve the hyaluronic acid.