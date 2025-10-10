Skincare: what you should be eating to achieve your dream complexion

Julia Fernández Malaga Friday, 10 October 2025, 15:32 Share

Proper skincare is not just a matter of applying creams, or at least that is not the only thing to do. With certain creams we can fix skin conditions, improve the skin’s appearance and delay the appearance of wrinkles, blemishes and other imperfections. Nevertheless, there is something else we can do on a daily basis to multiply the effects of cosmetic products without having to spend a lot of money. In fact, it pretty much comes for free because it’s to do with eating, something we already do.

Putting one thing or another into our bodies by eating influences the condition of our skin. This can be either a good or a bad thing. “Eating habits and nutrient levels can not only damage the skin, but are also essential for repairing it,” says Ana Belén Ropero, professor of nutrition and food science at Miguel Hernández University in Elche (Valencia province). The clearest example is water: as soon as our body notices a lack of it, it starts showing signs of dehydration. Some signs are even visible to the naked eye: “The appearance of our lips and limbs is a direct reflection of our state of hydration,” says Professor Ropero.

Unfortunately, it’s not always that simple. Have you ever considered that the tomato you love so much is not the best food for your skin type? Probably not, as this food is classified as healthy. However, those with sensitive skin should avoid tomatoes, recommends Paula Martín Clares, a specialist in dermopharmacy and author of the book entitled Salud de Tu Piel Está en Lo Que Comes (Healthy Skin Comes From What You Eat).

“Although it sounds easy, the diet of developed societies does not meet the ideal nutrient proportions,” says Martín Clares. So, in these circumstances, we can no longer be so sure whether we’re doing it right for our skin in general... and for our own skin in particular. Still, don’t panic: here follows a basic guide.

For those with dry skin...

The first thing you’ll need to do is provide the skin with the lipids it lacks. At the table you can do that by eating foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids. “Salmon and mackerel will help stabilise the skin’s natural protective barrier,” says Martín Clares. You should also make sure you consume wheatgerm, sardines and pumpkin seeds because you need zinc, plus asparagus, eggs, onions and garlic for sulphur.

As for vitamins: yours are A, B and C, which you will find in “apricots, carrots, strawberries and kiwis”. You should also eat foods rich in beta-carotene, “which you can get from green leafy vegetables and orange and yellow fruits and vegetables”. Finally, biotin, and no, not in pill form: increase your intake of “egg yolk, oatmeal, tomatoes, spinach, dairy products, bananas and nuts”, concludes the skincare expert.

For those with oily skin...

“The best care you can give it is to keep it clean,” stresses Martín Clares. The same goes for what is consumed at the dining table: fibre is your best friend. “Eating wholegrain bread and cereals will prevent the accumulation of toxins.” It is also recommended to prioritise diuretic foods such as pineapple, artichoke and asparagus. However, just because your skin is oily doesn’t mean you should cut out essential fatty acids: on the contrary, eat nuts and seeds, which “help reduce inflammation and fight the effects of free radicals”. Furthermore, watch your omega-3 intake with mackerel and salmon.

Vitamin A “helps regulate sebum production and accelerates cell renewal”. So, feel free to eat red, yellow and orange fruits and vegetables with impunity: carrots, tomatoes, pumpkin, peaches, mangoes and cherries. Kale, spinach and chard also contain plenty of that vitamin. Another interesting food group for this skin type are probiotics, present in yoghurt and kefir, due to their effect on intestinal flora, which is then reflected in the skin, explains Martín Clares.

For those with sensitive skin...

As already mentioned, you have to avoid tomatoes. The reason? It belongs to that group of foods that increase hyper-reactivity of the skin and the immune system. In this case, it is very important to pay attention to what sensitive skin does not like. “We should limit the consumption of acidic foods and increase the consumption of alkaline foods,” says the expert. Also avoid “red meat, blackberries, refined flour, spicy condiments and caffeine”. Replace them with “pears, sweet potatoes, almonds, sunflower seeds, avocado and spinach”.

Rather than drawing no-go lines, we need to be talking about the good foods. So, what you can and should be prioritising in your diet are healthy fatty acids, such as are found in almonds and hemp seeds: “They reduce inflammation and skin irritability and help relieve itching and burning sensations.” Also, increase your intake of vitamin B “because it strengthens the epithelial barrier” with wheatgerm and whole grains.

So, what about dehydrated skin?

What you need above all is water and you should consume foods rich in it. This means “green leafy vegetables and cucumber”. Fruits? Watermelon, pineapple and apple, of course. Strawberries, melon, papaya, loquat and peach are also good for you. Add citrus fruits to your diet because they provide “antioxidants and vitamin C”, which are useful for fighting against free radicals. Lastly, if you like herbal teas, the most suitable are “lavender, rosemary and camomile”, which, besides hydrating you well, have anti-ageing properties.