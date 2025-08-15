Summertime's most common eye problems in Spain, including dry eye and keratitis

Friday, 15 August 2025, 13:07 Share

Increased exposure during the summer to external factors such as the sun, chlorine, air conditioning and pollen leads to an increase in consultations related to eye problems. At least this is what private healthcare company HM Malaga claims in a press release sent to the media. In this regard, this company's ophthalmologists point to an upturn "in cases of conjunctivitis, keratitis, dry eye syndrome and ocular trauma during these months. Conditions that, if not treated correctly and in a timely manner, can lead to significant complications," they warn. Below, we review the most common conditions and how to prevent them.

Conjunctivitis

"Bathing in swimming pools, prolonged sun exposure or contact with allergens such as dust or pollen increase the incidence of conjunctivitis during the summer months. "This inflammation of the conjunctiva can present with symptoms such as eye redness, itching, watery eyes or some discharge," explains Dr Salvador Molina, head of the ophthalmology department at HM Hospitals in Malaga province. This specialist recommends maintaining proper eye hygiene, avoiding rubbing your eyes with dirty hands and wearing swimming goggles to reduce the risk of infection.

Keratitis

Turning to other causes, improper use of contact lenses is another factor that can trigger keratitis, an inflammation of the cornea that can be aggravated by prolonged contact lens use, swimming in the sea or pools while wearing them and exposure to chemicals. "It's important to limit the use of contact lenses in humid environments and wear approved sunglasses with UV protection. Otherwise, the risk of serious eye infections increases," says Dr Molina.

Dry eye syndrome

Dry eye is another of the most common ophthalmological conditions most prevalent during summer. The combination of heat, dehydration and constant air conditioning can exacerbate the symptoms of this condition, which is increasingly being reported in clinical consultations by both children and adults. "It involves a disruption of the tear film that causes irritation, a gritty sensation, stinging and, in more severe cases, blurred vision or discomfort upon waking," says the HM Hospitals' eye specialist. To prevent this, it is advisable to use special eye drops known as 'artificial tears', avoid direct wind or cold draughts, maintain good hydration and use humidifiers indoors.

Eye burn

Another reason why patients visit an ophthalmology clinic during the summer is because they're suffering from photokeratitis, also known as 'eye burn' or ultraviolet photokeratitis. This is a superficial injury to the cornea caused by intense exposure to ultraviolet radiation, common on beaches, in the snow or during outdoor activities, when going without proper eye protection. The most common symptoms are acute eye pain, photophobia and the sensation of having a foreign body in the eye.

Other eye traumas

In addition to the above, during the summer months numerous cases of eye injuries are treated, usually related to recreational activities, games or outdoor sports. "A ball, a sharp object or even a fall can cause serious injuries. It is essential to use appropriate eye protection for certain activities and to consult a specialist swiftly in the event of a direct impact to the eye," insists the ophthalmologist.

Lastly, these specialists from HM Hospitals' ophthalmology service in Malaga recommend regular eye check-ups and no waiting for symptoms to worsen. "Detecting any changes early on can prevent future complications and ensure good eye health, especially in times like summer, when the eyes are more exposed to external stress," says Dr Salvador Molina.