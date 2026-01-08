Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Andalucía extends recommendation to wear face masks in health centres and nursing homes

The regional government has taken this decision in view of the incidence of 'acute respiratory infections caused by flu, coronavirus, respiratory syncytial virus and other winter viruses'

EFE

Thursday, 8 January 2026, 19:20

The Andalusian regional government has extended its mask-wearing requirements in health and social care centres for an additional month. The order, signed by Health Minister Antonio Sanz and published in the official gazette (BOJA), will remain in effect until at least midnight on February 6, 2026.

While masks remain "recommended" during periods of low viral activity, they become mandatory if a facility reaches a "moderate" or "sustained" increase in demand (Phases II or III). For nursing homes, masks are obligatory if over 30% of residents fall ill or if local transmission levels rise.

The Ministry justified the extension by noting that while the current flu and COVID-19 wave may be peaking, viral circulation remains active - bparticularly among infants and the elderly. The measure aims to protect vulnerable groups and prevent the healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed during the winter season.

