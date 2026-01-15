Andalucía breaks its own record for flu vaccinations with more than 1.9 million people vaccinated during this campaign

Thursday, 15 January 2026, 10:52 Share

Andalusian regional minister of health Antonio Sanz has announced that Andalucía has broken the "all-time record" for the number of people vaccinated against flu in a single campaign.

Since the vaccination campaign began on 30 September, 1,903,244 people have received the flu vaccine in Andalucía, beating the record of 1,902,719 in the 2022-2023 campaign.

While satisfied with this data, Sanz reminded the population that the campaign is still ongoing, given that the risk of contagion of acute respiratory infections (ARI) remains high. He warned that "incidence rates are still at epidemic levels".

The incidence rate of ARI in Andalucía has increased in the last week, from 286.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the first week of January to 307.7 in the Three Kings' week. In contrast, the flu rate is steadily dropping, from 37.8 in the first week of the year to 32.4 in the second.

By provinces, the flu rate was 17.2 per 100,000 inhabitants in Almeria in the second week (18.8 in the first); 39.2 in Cadiz, (44.6); 35.1 in Cordoba (42.2); 29.8 in Granada (33.5); 38.8 in Huelva (40.9); 28.1 in Jaén (38.4); 28.5 in Malaga (35.4); and 44.2 in Seville (48.5).

Incidence rates by province

As for the incidence of acute respiratory infections as a whole by province, there has been a rise in Almeria (from 201.1 to 271.8), Cordoba (from 261.3 to 252.5), Granada (from 221.3 to 276.2), Huelva (from 240.6 to 266.9), Jaén (from 335 to 370.9), in Malaga (from 227.1 to 254) and Seville (from 317.7 to 318). The only province that has achieved a slight decrease has been Cadiz, going from 419.6 to 416.7.

The regional minister took the opportunity to thank healthcare professionals, especially nurses, "for their efforts to ensure that the majority of the target population is protected against respiratory viruses" with the flu and coronavirus vaccines, the latter of which has already been administered to 772,741 Andalusians. In addition, 43,832 babies have been immunised against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the main cause of bronchiolitis. These babies represent 94.6% of the target population.

By provinces, 153,688 people have been vaccinated against flu and 54,681 against coronavirus in Almeria; 239,763 and 93,926, respectively, in Cadiz; 200,694 and 76,679 in Cordoba; 236.106 and 94,502 in Granada; 105,329 and 42,682 in Huelva; 177,446 and 62,439 in Jaén; 344,756 and 139,079 in Malaga; and 445,462 and 208,753 in Seville.

Likewise, 4,500 children under six months of age have been immunised against RSV in Almeria, which means that 94% coverage among all children born since 1 April has been achieved; 5.406 (95%) in Cadiz; 3,755 (95.6%) in Cordoba; 4,716 (94.4%) in Granada; 2,499 (95.9%) in Huelva; 2,905 (96.5%) in Jaén; 7,715 (92%) in Malaga and 10,090 (95.3%) in Seville.

Finally, Sanz, who reiterated that "the vaccine is effective, safe and free", once again urged people in some of the target groups (children from six to 59 months of age, over-60s, under-60s with previous pathologies, pregnant women and health and social-health professionals) to get vaccinated if they still haven't. Appointments can be made through the usual channels (Salud Responde) or in person at the local health centre. In addition, several vaccination points in every city provide vaccination without prior appointment to target groups on Wednesdays.

Vaccination points

On Wednesday, 14 January, there were 357 walk-in vaccination points in Andalucía, of which 294 were open in the afternoon. By provinces, Almeria had 23 walk-in vaccination points, of which 20 were open in the afternoon; Cadiz, 68, with 48 open in the afternoon; Cordoba, 35, with 14 open in the afternoon; Granada, 21, all open in the afternoon; Huelva, 18, all open in the afternoon; Jaén, 40, of which 36 were open in the afternoon; Malaga, 79, of which 64 were open in the afternoon; and Seville, 73, of which all were open in the afternoon.

The complete list of Wednesday vaccination points and their opening hours can be consulted at this link.