Andalucía celebrates 2025 as a record year for organ donations and transplants

José Luis Piedra Malaga. Friday, 30 January 2026, 15:49 Share

Andalucía achieved a historic record in organ and tissue donations with a total of 875 during 2025, a year in which 1,113 transplants were performed, according to data released this week by Antonio Sanz, Regional Minister of Health of the Andalusian Government.

Specifically, 471 organ donations and 404 tissue donations were recorded last year, according to the annual donation and transplant report presented by the Ministry of Health and the National Transplant Organisation (ONT).

Antonio Sanz expressed his "pride" in these "important figures that reflect the excellent work of professionals and the charitable commitment of Andalusians," emphasising that "the donation rate stands at 54.4 donors per million population, nearly three points above the national average of 51.9."

According to the minister, "this is the highest rate among the three most populous regions in the country, standing approximately ten points above Madrid (41.2) and Catalonia (45.5), all thanks to the generosity of families and the excellent work of professionals."

Andalusian hospitals performed 1,113 organ transplants, representing "the second-best figure of all time after the record reached in 2024 with 1,222, and 7.64 percent more than in 2023, when there were 1,034 transplants."

Of these, 703 were kidney transplants and 246 were liver transplants, once again securing first place nationally in the number of liver transplants. These were complemented by 98 lung, 48 heart and 18 pancreas transplants, with 785 cornea transplants also performed during the past year.

Regarding the centres where these procedures were carried out, Cordoba's Reina Sofía Hospital leads the rankings with 306 transplants: 108 kidney, 98 lung, 66 liver, 27 heart and seven pancreas. It is followed by Malaga Regional Hospital with 284 transplants, of which 206 were kidney, 67 liver and eleven pancreas.

Seville's Virgen del Rocío Hospital performed 267 transplants: 169 kidney transplants (eight pediatric), 77 liver and 21 heart (five following cardiac donation after life support has been withdrawn-controlled asystole). Cadiz's Puerta del Mar Hospital conducted 141 kidney transplants and Granada's Virgen de las Nieves Hospital carried out 115 transplants (79 kidney and 36 liver).

According to the national donation and transplant report presented by the Ministry of Health, four Andalusian hospitals (Torrecárdenas, Virgen de la Victoria, Virgen Macarena and Juan Ramón Jiménez) appear in the top ten hospitals without transplant programmes with the highest deceased donation activity.

Additionally, Reina Sofía and Virgen del Rocío rank among the ten hospitals with transplant programmes nationwide with the highest deceased donation activity. These figures once again place Andalucía among the regions with the best results in donation and transplants.

The Health Minister also highlighted that over 57 per cent of organ donations occurred through controlled asystole, the highest percentage since this technique began implementation in the region. In his view, "it represents significant progress regarding maturity, organisational capacity and the excellence of our professionals and hospitals, and naturally, the charitability of families," also valuing "the work of these highly qualified professionals and families who decide to give life in the most difficult moments."

Finally, he stressed that "thanks to this humanitarian and charitable work, many lives are being restored in Andalucía today, and many lives are being saved. The goal is to continue this important evolution."